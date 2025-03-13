Completed removal operation. The Athletic of Bilbao has defeated Rome 3-0 in San Mamés, turning the adverse result in the round of the tie, and advances to the quarterfinals of the Europa League. An encounter that, like … The one held in Italy (where they lost 2-1) has been preceded by altercations on the outskirts of the stadium, led with six detainees by the Ertzaintza.

The night stood for the lions shortly after the initial beep with the expulsion of the central Matt Hummels, which a foured against Marouan Sannadi was missing being the last defense. The former Barakaldo, who has gone from 1st Federation to play in Europe in a matter of months, has been a continuous headache for the defense of Rome.

Athletic tightened, with the urgency of which he needs to overcome, putting the Italians in the area based on side centers. Until one of these has ended in Nico Williams’s boots, making the 1-0 touching the rest. The youngest of the Williams has recovered its stellar version. Just at the key moment of the season.

The locals continued to dominate, although Rome did not lose the face of the game. Those of Claudio Ranieri, crouched, went to the counter with danger every time they could. However, Yuri Berchiche has struck the tie after combing a corner, putting Athletic ahead. From there, They smelled the blood and a child unleashed sentenced with his second goal. The Paredes penalty goal in the discount for 3-1 has been insufficient for the Romans.

Ernesto Valverde’s thus continue with a firm step towards the long -awaited final of May 21 in San Mamés, that seems to have decreed a truce in the war that maintain one of the rocks of the animation stands with the directive. Spectacular atmosphere and communion in ‘La Cathedral’ in the face of what is to come. They have the feeling of having overcome one of the toughest obstacles to the tournament and expect rival. Or Fenerbahçe or Glasgow Rangers.