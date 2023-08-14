As we can see, this feat uses many jumps and a system to skip an entire act, apparently.

As evidence of the result achieved, the speedrunner and youtuber “Mae” has released a video showing his amazing performance, which uses a series of situations to cut out entire parts of the game and finish it in a matter of minutes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 it was already completed in less than 10 minutes within one record-breaking speedruns which probably represents at the moment the fastest path seen so far for the colossal Larian RPG.

Baldur’s Gate 3, a scene from the game

As we know, Baldur’s Gate 3 can require between 75 and 100 hours of gameplay to be completed, but it also allows a considerable freedom of approach to the player, which can therefore vary its duration. In this case, such freedom turns into the possibility of “Break the rules of the game and get the player to the conclusion well ahead of schedule.

Obviously this is a system that also ruins a good part of the RPG in question, but this is a sort of unwritten rule of speedruns, which can use various means, even very little regular ones compared to normal games, in order to find the shortest way towards the conclusion of the games.

Normally, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a really long and deep game, as we also reported in our new review published in these minutes. There freedom granted to the player allows you to experience thousands of different paths, as we saw with the famous question of the 17,000 different endings.