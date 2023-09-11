Complete it and have a chance to win serious prizes. Yes, a really serious price!
At the beginning of October it is time again for the EV 10 Days on Autoblog. Part of this is the Large Autoblog Fast Charging Test for the second year. In the 2023 edition we will once again include your opinion about fast charging in 2023.
How do you let us know your opinion? Simple, you complete the survey below (or if you read via the app, click here).
Apart from the fact that we can create great content from this again, there is a chance that you will also walk away with a nice prize. The winner can choose from Charging Credit worth € 250 OR one Autoblog Drifting Course for Beginners. Because well, if your employer already pays the charging costs, then drifting might be just as much fun. Complete the survey ASAP. Thank you in advance!
What do you think of fast charging in the Netherlands in 2023?
As an electric car driver, you naturally have an opinion about the fast chargers in the Netherlands. Let us know what you think below. And you have a chance to win a nice prize. We will soon draw a winner from all entries and they will have the choice of € 250 charging credit OR a Drift course from driftsport.nl (including drift car rental). Because if your boss already pays the charging costs, you might just prefer to drift. However?
Enter your e-mail address here if you want to have a chance to win the charging credit of € 250 OR the Drift course at Driftsport.nl * = mandatory
