Complete it and have a chance to win serious prizes. Yes, a really serious price!

At the beginning of October it is time again for the EV 10 Days on Autoblog. Part of this is the Large Autoblog Fast Charging Test for the second year. In the 2023 edition we will once again include your opinion about fast charging in 2023.

How do you let us know your opinion? Simple, you complete the survey below (or if you read via the app, click here).

Apart from the fact that we can create great content from this again, there is a chance that you will also walk away with a nice prize. The winner can choose from Charging Credit worth € 250 OR one Autoblog Drifting Course for Beginners. Because well, if your employer already pays the charging costs, then drifting might be just as much fun. Complete the survey ASAP. Thank you in advance!

As an electric car driver, you naturally have an opinion about the fast chargers in the Netherlands. Let us know what you think below. And you have a chance to win a nice prize. We will soon draw a winner from all entries and they will have the choice of € 250 charging credit OR a Drift course from driftsport.nl (including drift car rental). Because if your boss already pays the charging costs, you might just prefer to drift. However? Which fast chargers have you ever used? * Fastned Shell Recharge Ionity Tesla Supercharger McDonald's Total Energies Other

Do you know what a kWh costs before you start fast charging? * No, no idea About Yes!

Why do you use a fast charger? * Only in emergencies Because my employer pays for it I only charge at fast chargers Because of the speed Convenience, I’ll pass by anyway

Which fast charging provider is your favorite? * Ionity Total Energies Fastned McDonald’s Other Shell Recharge Tesla Supercharger

What do you do during fast charging (multiple choices possible) * work: emails / calls smoke break get coffee nothing play with your phone

What is your biggest Fast Charging annoyance? Charging is too slow I don’t mind fast charging Charging location is dirty Too expensive Charging station that doesn’t work Charging location is unsafe

Which fast charger do you think has the highest charging speed? * Fastned Shell Recharge Ionity Other Total Energies Tesla Supercharger McDonald’s

How do you look for fast chargers? * My car navigation Google Maps I grab the first one I see on the highway App from fast charging provider I always go to the same one Waze

E-mail address Enter email address



Confirm e-mail

Enter your e-mail address here if you want to have a chance to win the charging credit of € 250 OR the Drift course at Driftsport.nl * = mandatory Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

