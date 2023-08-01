The electricity supply has already recovered 100% in La Gomera after several days of blackout, first general and then partial. Endesa, the island’s electricity supply company, reported this Tuesday that 100% of the 15,300 subscribers already have electricity in their homes and businesses. All in all, the company works to “strengthen the island’s energy system,” as reported in a press release.

The power blackout occurred in the early hours of last Sunday after a fire at the El Palmar thermal power station, the island’s major generator.

This Tuesday another 12 generators have embarked in Cádiz that will join the 46 coming from other islands and are expected to arrive this Wednesday, in addition to a portable power station from La Palma, which has six emergency groups and which, not yet still active, it is already being set up in El Palmar. Endesa assures that once connected, it will have the capacity to inject 6 megawatts of power into the grid and “alleviate the electrical fragility of the island.”

Sources from the Cabildo point out that the improvement in the supply to 95% on Tuesday had been achieved after starting up three engines (one of them auxiliary) of the damaged power plant, where another eight are still stopped after the breakdown. This start-up of the plant, which provides 4 megawatts, has allowed the energy contribution from the island’s wind farms to be injected into the grid, which when there is wind supply up to 1 megawatt. Added to this are the generator units installed throughout the island. It is expected to install a complement to the plant shortly that will allow the production of megawatts to rise to 6 and also that tomorrow, Wednesday, the 4 megawatt mini-plant that has moved to La Gomera after the breakdown will be in operation, reports Jose M. Abad. The president of the Cabildo de La Gomera, Casimiro Curbelo, already pointed out this Tuesday morning, when the supplies were not yet 100%, that the forecasts “fortunately are getting better”, but that there is still “the suffering” that this entails for so many families not having electricity.

The fire, whose causes have yet to be clarified, affected one of the plant’s control rooms, forcing it to be disconnected as a precaution. This fact caused a “energy zero” on the island starting at three in the morning on Sunday, that is, a general blackout. Only the generator sets mobilized from other islands have made it possible to recover light and power for more than half of those affected. The situation of zero energy left the entire island —more than 15,000 users— without electricity service.

“I ask that Unelco Endesa assume responsibility”, asserted Curbelo (Gomera Socialist Group) in the program Day by day of the BEING The council has assured that it was the task of the administrations to modernize the infrastructure in recent years. “We did not know that such an extraordinary reality of abandonment and neglect was taking place,” Curbelo stressed, and denounced that the island suffers “a lack of investment.” “This is a service that must be attended to properly, for that we all pay for it.” All the Canary Islands are isolated electrical systems, except Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, which are interconnected. This means that if one of them suffers a breakdown that affects its generation systems, it cannot be supplied from another. In March, Red Eléctrica de España began works to connect the La Gomera network with that of Tenerife, with an underwater cable that is expected to come into service in 2025.

The electricity company has urged its customers to consume responsibly over the next few hours and days to strengthen the replacement of the supply.

The Ministry of Defense will send two generator sets on Tuesday, one of 140 kVA and the other of 135 kVA. It will also deploy personnel and resources from the 81st Logistics Support Group and the 16th ‘Canarias’ Brigade of the Spanish Army. Some 20 troops from these two units, with four Vempar vehicles (three with platforms and one with a tanker), a crane and other light vehicles, will travel to the island. A lighting equipment that can illuminate a small area will also be moved.