One of the Deportivo’s great sins last season was the lack of a goal. The Blue and White team finished the course as one of the least performing teams in all of Segunda B and, although the problem was more complex than the mere performance of the points, the club seems to want to turn the page and completely remodel its front.

Rui Costa has already left Depor on the January market, while Miku, top scorer with seven goals, ends contract. In addition, a destination is sought Beauvue, who has a year left with the club, the same as Diego Rolan, which in a few days will end your adventure in the Egyptian Pyramids.

The last to sign up for this reconstruction is Adri castro. The youth squad extended his contract until 2023 last March, but the herculine club considers that the best option for both parties is to look for a new assignment in which to be able to have continuity and so he communicated it yesterday Tuesday. Last year he played seven games, four of them as a starter, and scored a goal.

Alberto Quiles, first stone of Deportivo’s new forward

For this reconstruction of the front, Deportivo has already laid the first stone. And for now the only one. It is Alberto Quiles placeholder image, which comes from Recreativo de Huelva and with a performance that perfectly demonstrates the Blue and White offensive problem: He only scored 13 points with the Dean, two more than Miku (7), Beauvue (1), Rolan (2), Adri Castro (1) and Rui Costa (0) together.

Besides Quiles, Depor must incorporate at least two more forwards for a demarcation that will change completely in terms of names and whose intention from the Plaza de Pontevedra is to also change in terms of performance.