A new soccer year is about to begin and the Monterrey Soccer Club will seek to achieve the Mexican soccer championship once and for all.
This Wednesday, June 7, Liga MX released the official schedule for the 2023 Apertura, which will start on June 30 and end on December 30.
La Pandilla will debut in the tournament on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, where they will face Atlético de San Luis on matchday 1.
Fernando Ortiz He will officially present himself as Monterrey’s technical director before the Albiazul fans in the matchday 2 match against Atlas, which will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Saturday, July 8.
From Friday, July 21 to Saturday, August 19, the Apertura 2023 will stop for the Liga MX teams to play the new competition League Cupwhich will pit the Mexican league clubs against the MLS teams.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
1. Atlético de San Luis vs. Monterrey
2. Monterrey vs. Atlas
3. Mazatlan vs. Monterrey
4. Monterrey vs. Tijuana
5. Toluca vs. Monterrey
6. Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul
7. Chivas vs. Monterrey
8. Monterrey vs Leon
9. Tigres vs. Monterrey
10. Monterrey vs Santos
11. Puebla vs. Monterrey
12. Monterrey vs. Juarez
13 . Cougars vs. Monterrey
14. Monterrey vs America
15. Monterrey vs. Necaxa
16. Pachuca vs. Monterrey
17. Queretaro vs. Monterrey
#Complete #Monterrey #schedule #Apertura
Leave a Reply