Marvel The saga of the multiverse had not started on the right foot, but after the tremendous success of ‘Spider – Man: no way home’, many superhero lovers were surely prompted, once again, to see all the films of the protagonist, in addition to all of The Avengers. Without a doubt, it will not be easy for anyone to see everything correctly, since they have flooded the giant screen from 2008 to 2023.

From Iron Man in 2008 to Spider-Man, these are some of the superheroes that get a lot of attention due to the continuity they have had year after year on the big screen. However, there are also feature films linked to the firm’s cinematographic universe, such as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’released this 2023. Therefore, we will leave you a complete guide with all the Marvel movies.

Complete guide to watch all Marvel series and movies

Here we leave you the complete guide so you can see all the movies of Marvel, either in chronological order by release or by each multiverse. With this, you will be able to follow all the events of your superheroes, as they have happened throughout more than 10 years. Here are tapes that at the time took over movie theaters and are now also available on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Marvel chronological order by release date

‘Ironman’ (2008)

‘The Incredible Hulk’ (2008)

‘Ironman 2’ (2010)

‘Thor’ (2011)

‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ (2011)

‘The Avengers’ (2012)

‘Iron Man 3’ (2013)

‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013)

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​(2014)

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (2014)

‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015)

‘Ant-Man’ (2015)

‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016)

‘Doctor Strange’ (2016)

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ (2017)

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017)

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)

‘Black Panther’ (2018)

‘The Avengers: infinity war’ (2018)

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (2018)

‘Captain Marvel’ (2019)

‘The Avengers: endgame’ (2019)

‘Spider-Man: far from home’ (2019)

‘Black Widow’ (2021)

‘Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings’ (2021)

‘Eternals’ (2021)

‘Spider-Man: no way home’ (2021)

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (2022)

‘Thor: love and thunder’ (2022)

‘Black Panther 2’ (2022)

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (2023)

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: May 23, 2023

‘The Marvels’: July 28, 2023.

Marvel: Complete Guide to the Cinematic Universe

Here we leave you a complete guide to his cinematographic universe, in which the vast majority is made up of six films.

Marvel Phase 1

Composed from 2008 with Iron Man to 2012 with The Avengers. There are six films in this first phase.

Marvel Phase 2

The second phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with the third part of Iron Man and reaches Ant-Man. Here are also six movies.

Marvel Phase 3

Phase 3 of the UCM is the most recognized by all its fans because it has 11 films and there were important releases, such as ‘Infinity war’ and ‘Endgame’.

Marvel Phase 4

One of the best phases of Marvel began in 2021 and here the series begins to be implemented in the cinematographic universe.

Marvel Phase 5

Here is the phase in which the Multiverse Saga is fully entered: it starts from the month of February 2023 and will last until 2024. From here you will already be able to see the names that will be launched in the middle of what remains of this year and what will come next.

Marvel Phase 6

It could be that for many it feels very far away, but -as in previous releases- the years go by quickly and in 2026 we will see the climax of the multiverse with a double installment of The Avengers, just as it happened in phase 3.

