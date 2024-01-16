The 2024 Emmy Awards took place tonight and honored the best of American television. Thus, productions such as 'Succession' and 'The Bear' They reigned tonight with six awards each, including top ones like best drama series and best comedy series, respectively. Another series that received applause from the audience was 'Beef'which won five Emmy awards and followed closely those previously mentioned.

In this note we will let you know the complete list of the winning productions at the most important awards ceremony on American television.

This is the list of the winners of the 2024 Emmy Awards

Best drama series

'Succession'

'Andor'

'Better Call Saul'

'The Crown'

'House of the Dragon'

'The Last of Us'

'The White Lotus'

'Yellowjackets'.

Best comedy series

'The Bear'

'Abbott Elementary'

'Barry'

'Jury Duty'

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

'Only Murders in the Building'

'Ted Lasso'

'Wednesday'.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin – 'Succession'

Jeff Bridges – 'The Old Man'

Brian Cox – 'Succession'

Bob Odenkirk – 'Better Call Saul'

Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'

Jeremy Strong – 'Succession'.

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook – 'Succession'

Sharon Horgan – 'Bad Sisters'

Melanie Lynskey – 'Yellowjackets'

Elisabeth Moss – 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell – 'The Diplomat'.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – 'The Bear'

Bill Hader – 'Barry'

Martin Short – 'Only Murders in the Building'

Jason Segel – 'Shrinking'

Jason Sudeikis – 'Ted Lasso'.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – 'Abbott Elementary'

Christina Applegate – 'Dead to Me'

Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Natasha Lyonne – 'Poker Face'

Jenna Ortega – 'Wednesday'.

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen – 'Succession'

F. Murray Abraham – 'The White Lotus'

Nicholas Braun – 'Succession'

Michael Imperioli – 'The White Lotus'

Theo James – 'The White Lotus'

Alan Ruck – 'Succession'

Will Sharpe – 'The White Lotus'

Alexander Skarsgård – 'Succession'.

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – 'The White Lotus'

Elizabeth Debicki – 'The Crown'

Meghann Fahy – 'The White Lotus'

Sabrina Impacciatore – 'The White Lotus'

Aubrey Plaza – 'The White Lotus'

Rhea Seehorn – 'Better Call Saul'

J. Smith-Cameron – 'Succession'

Simona Tabasco – 'The White Lotus'.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – 'The Bear'

Anthony Carrigan – 'Barry'

Phil Dunster – 'Ted Lasso'

Brett Goldstein – 'Ted Lasso'

James Marsden – 'Jury Duty'

Tyler James Williams – 'Abbott Elementary'

Henry Winkler – 'Barry'.

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – 'The Bear'

Alex Borstein – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Janelle James – 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl Lee Ralph – 'Abbott Elementary'

Juno Temple 'Ted Lasso'

Hannah Waddingham – 'Ted Lasso'

Jessica Williams – 'Shrinking'.

Best Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

'Beef'

'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

'Daisy Jones & the Six'

'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Steven Yeun – 'Beef'

Taron Egerton – 'Black Bird'

Kumail Nanjiani – 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Evan Peters – 'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Daniel Radcliffe – 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Michael Shannon – 'George & Tammy'.

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Ali Wong – 'Beef'

Lizzy Caplan – 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

Jessica Chastain – 'George & Tammy'

Dominique Fishback – 'Swarm'

Kathryn Hahn – 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Riley Keough – 'Daisy Jones & the Six'.

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Walter Hauser – 'Black Bird'

Murray Bartlett – 'Welcome To Chippendales'

Richard Jenkins – 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Joseph Lee – 'Beef'

Ray Liotta – 'Black Bird'

Young Mazino – 'Beef'

Jesse Plemons – 'Love & Death'.

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Niecy Nash-Betts – 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Annaleigh Ashford – 'Welcome To Chippendales'

Maria Bello – 'Beef'

Claire Danes – 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

Juliette Lewis – 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Camila Morrone – 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Merritt Wever – 'Tiny Beautiful Things'.

Best Writing in a Drama Series

'Succession' – Jesse Armstrong

'Andor' – Beau Willimon

'Bad Sisters' – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer

'Better Call Saul' – Gordon Smith

'Better Call Saul' – Peter Gould

'The Last Of Us' – Craig Mazin

'The White Lotus' – Mike White.

Best writing in a comedy series

'The Bear' – Christopher Storer

'Barry' – Bill Hader

'Jury Duty' – Mekki Leeper

'Only Murders in the Building' – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky

'The Other Two' – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

'Ted Lasso' – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis.

Best Screenplay for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin – 'Beef'

Joel Kim Booster – 'Fire Island'

Taffy Brodesser-Akner – 'Fleishman is in Trouble'

Patricio Aison – 'Prey'

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover – 'Swarm'

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel – 'Weird the Al Yankovic Story'.

best reality

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

'La carrera asombroza'

'Survivor'

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'.

Best Talk Show

'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

'The Problem With Jon Stewart'.

variety series

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

'Saturday night Live'.

Best Variety Series Writing

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday night Live.

Live Variety Special

Elton John live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Apple Music's Super Bowl LVII halftime show starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

The Oscars

75th Tony Awards.

