Anticipation intensifies in the world of entertainment with the announcement of the nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes. This prestigious event, which serves as a prelude to the Oscar awards, highlights the best productions and talents in film and television. With a diverse range of films and series that marked the year, the 2024 Golden Globes promise to be a celebration of exceptional achievements in the industry.

Following expectations, the successful films 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' lead the nominations, with nine and eight mentions, respectively. 'Killer of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things' They also compete strongly and accumulate seven nominations each. Among the nominated actors and actresses are notable figures such as Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

What are the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes are an annual ceremony that rewards the best in film and television, both in the United States and internationally. Organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, these awards are considered indicative of the favorites for the Oscar awards. This year, the ceremony promises to be more exciting than ever with a wide variety of talent and nominated works.

Photo: The statuette.

List of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes

The list of nominees for Golden Globes 2024 includes a wide range of categories, from best dramatic film to best television series, musical or comedy. Actors and actresses of various nationalities and backgrounds have been recognized for their exceptional performances, showing the diversity and global talent present in today's industry. Films and series that captured the imagination of the public and critics are part of this prestigious list, which promises close and exciting competition in each category.

Complete list of film nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Best film (drama)

'Oppenheimer'

'The Moon Killers'

'Teacher'

'Past Lives'

'The area of ​​interest'

'Anatomy of a fall'

The big question for many is whether 'Oppenheimer' will be able to fight 'Barbie'. Photo: Espinof.

Best film (comedy or musical)

'Barbie'

'Poor creatures'

'American Fiction'

'Those who stay'

'May December'

'Air'

Best drama actress

Lily Gladstone, for 'The Moon Killers'

Carey Mulligan, for 'Maestro'

Sandra Hüller, for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Annette Bening, for 'Nyad'

Greta Lee, for 'Past Lives'

Cailee Spaeny, for 'Priscilla'

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Fantasia Barrino, for 'The Color Purple'

Jennifer Lawrence, for 'No Bad Rolls'

Natalie Portman, for 'May December'

Alma Pöysti, for 'Fallen Leaves'

Margot Robbie, for 'Barbie'

Emma Stone, for 'Poor Creatures'

Margot Robbie has starred in the highest-grossing film of 2023 and seems to have no rival in this category. Photo: GCK.

Best Drama Actor

Bradley Cooper, for 'Master'

Cillian Murphy, for 'Oppenheimer'

Leonardo DiCaprio, for 'The Moon Killers'

Colman Domingo, for 'Rustin'

Andrew Scott, for 'Unknowns'

Barry Keoghan, for 'Saltburn'

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Nicolas Cage, for 'Dream Scenario'

Timothée Chalamet, for 'Wonka'

Matt Damon, for 'Air'

Paul Giamatti, for 'Those Who Remain'

Joaquin Phoenix, for 'Beau is Afraid'

Jeffrey Wright, for 'American Fiction'

Best film direction

Bradley Cooper, for 'Master'

Greta Gerwig, for 'Barbie'

Yorgos Lanthimos, for 'Poor Creatures'

Christopher Nolan, for 'Oppenheimer'

Martin Scorsese, for 'The Moon Killers'

Celine Song, for 'Past Lives'

Best film script

'Barbie' by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

'Poor Creatures', by Tony McNamara

'Oppenheimer', by Christopher Nolan

'The Moon Killers', by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese

'Past Lives', by Celine Song

'Anatomy of a Fall', by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

'Killers on the Moon' has a luxury cast, such as Dicaprio and De Niro, directed by Martin Scorsese. AppleTV.

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, for 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks, for 'The Color Purple'

Jodie Foster, for 'Nyad'

Julianne Moore, for 'May December'

Rosamund Pike, for 'Saltburn'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, for 'Those Who Stay'

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, for 'Poor Creatures'

Robert De Niro, for 'The Moon Killers'

Robert Downey Jr., for 'Oppenheimer'

Ryan Gosling, for 'Barbie'

Charles Melton, for 'May December'

Mark Ruffalo, for 'Poor Creatures'

Best animated film

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Elementary'

'Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse'

'Super Mario Bros.: The Movie'

'Suzume'

'Wish'

Best Foreign Language Film

'Anatomy of a Fall' (France), by Justine Triet

'Fallen Leaves' (Finland), by Aki Kaurismäki

'The Snow Society' (Spain), by Juan Antonio Bayona

'The Zone of Interest' (United Kingdom), by Jonathan Glazer

'I Captain' (Italy), by Matteo Garrone

'Past Lives' (United States), by Celine Song

Best Soundtrack

'Poor creatures'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Boy and the Heron'

'The area of ​​interest'

'Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse'

'The Moon Killers'

best original song

'What Was I Made For?', by Billie Eilish and Finneas for 'Barbie'

'Dance the Night', by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for 'Barbie'

'Addicted to Romance', by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa for 'It Came to Me'

'Peaches', by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker for 'Super Mario Bros.: The Movie'

'I'm Just Ken', by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for 'Barbie'

'Road to Freedom', by Lenny Kravitz for 'Rustin'

'Peaches', played by Joe Black, for 'Super Mario Bros.: The Movie', was left out of the Oscar race. Photo: Sensacine.

Complete list of television nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Best television series (drama)

'1923' (Paramount+) – on SkyShowtime

'The Crown' (Netflix)

'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

'The Last of Us' (HBO Max)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV+)

'Succession' (HBO Max)

Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical)

'The Bear' (FX)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)

'Abbott School' (ABC) – on Disney+

'Jury Duty' (Amazon Freevee) – on Prime Video

'Just Murders in the Building' (Hulu) – on Disney+

'Barry' (HBO Max)

Best Television Actress (Drama)

Helen Mirren, '1923'

Bella Ramsey, 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell, 'The Diplomat'

Sarah Snook, 'Succession'

Imelda Staunton, 'The Crown'

Emma Stone, 'The Curse'

Best Television Actor (Drama)

Brian Cox, 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin, 'Succession'

Gary Oldman, 'Slow Horses'

Pedro Pascal, 'The Last of Us'

Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'

Dominic West, 'The Crown'

Best Television Actress (Comedy or Musical)

Ayo Edebiri, for 'The Bear'

Natasha Lyonne, for 'Poker Face'

Quinta Brunson, for 'Abbott School'

Rachel Brosnahan, for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Selena Gomez, for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Elle Fanning, 'The Great'

Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader, 'Barry'

Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Jason Segel, 'Unfiltered Therapy'

Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'

Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear'

Best Television Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, 'The Crown'

Abby Elliott, 'The Bear'

Christina Ricci, 'Yellowjackets'

J. Smith-Cameron, 'Succession'

Meryl Streep, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso'

Best Television Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

Matthew Macfadyen, 'Succession'

James Marsden, 'Jury Duty'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 'The Bear'

Alan Ruck, 'Succession'

Alexander Skarsgård, 'Succession'

Best Miniseries or Television Movie

'Bronca' (Netflix)

'Cooking with chemistry' (Apple TV+)

'Everyone Loves Daisy Jones' (Amazon Prime Video)

'The Light You Can't See' (Netflix)

'Road Companions' (Showtime)

'Fargo' (FX)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Riley Keough, 'Everyone Loves Daisy Jones'

Brie Larson, 'Cooking with Chemistry'

Elizabeth Olsen, 'Love & Death'

Juno Temple, 'Fargo'

Rachel Weisz, 'Inseparables'

Ali Wong, 'Bronca'

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Matt Bomer, 'Road Companions'

Sam Claflin, 'Everyone loves Daisy Jones'

Jon Hamm, 'Fargo'

Woody Harrelson, 'The White House Plumbers'

David Oyelowo, 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Steven Yeun, 'Bronca'

