The British Film Academy announced this Wednesday its nominations for its 78th edition. The English have placed the religious thriller ‘Conclave’ and the Franco-Mexican musical ‘Emilia Pérez’ at the top, with 12 and 11 nominations, respectively. Both are up for the Best Film award, along with ‘A Complete Stranger’, ‘Anora’ and ‘The Brutalist’. The BAFTAs, along with the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, are a good indication of what It could happen at the Oscars next March. These nominations reinforce the possibilities of Adrien Brody or Demi Moore to win the golden statuette, although the competition will not be easy: Timotheé Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Karla Sofía Gascón or Mikey Madison will keep their pulse until the end. Best FilmAnoraThe BrutalistConclaveEmilia PérezA Complete UnknownBest DirectorSean Baker for AnoraBrady Corbet for The BrutalistEdward Berger for ConclaveDenis Villeneuve for DUNE: Part TwoJacques Audiard for Emilia PérezCoralie Fargeat for The SubstanceBest ActressCynthia Erivo for WickedDemi Moore for The SubstanceKarla Sofía Gascón for Emilia PérezMarianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard TruthsMikey Madison for AnoraSaoirse Ronan for The OutrunBest ActorAdrien Brody for The BrutalistColman Domingo for The Lives of Sing SingHugh Grant for HereticRalph Fiennes for ConclaveSebastian Stan for The ApprenticeTimothée Chalamet for A Complete UnknownBest Supporting ActressAriana Grande for WickedFelicity Jones for The BrutalistIsabella Rossellini by ConclaveJamie Lee Curtis for The Last ShowgirlSelena Gomez for Emilia PérezZoe Saldaña for Emilia PérezBest Supporting ActorClarence Maclin for The Lives of Sing SingEdward Norton for A Complete UnknownGuy Pearce for The BrutalistJeremy Strong for The ApprenticeKieran Culkin for A Real PainYura Borisov for AnoraBest British Directing Debut , Screenplay or ProductionHoardKneecapMonkey ManSantoshSister MidnightBest Original ScreenplayAnoraThe BrutalistKneecapA Real PainThe SubstanceBest Adapted ScreenplayA Complete UnknownConclaveEmilia PérezNickel BoysThe Lives of Sing SingBest Foreign Language FilmAll We Imagine as LightEmilia PérezI’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)KneecapThe Seed of the Sacred FigBest Animated FeatureFlowEnsure’s KingdomWallace and Gromit: La revenge The Wild RobotBest British FilmBirdBlitzConclaveGladiator IIHard TruthsKneecapLeeLove Lies BleedingThe OutrunWallace and Gromit: Vengeance is Served with FeathersBest CastingAnoraThe ApprenticeA Complete UnknownConclaveKneecapBest EditingAnoraConclaveDune: Part TwoEmilia PérezKneecapBest CinematographyThe BrutalistConclaveDune: Part TwoEmilia PérezNosferatuBest Costume DesignBlitzA Complete UnknownConclaveNosferatuWickedBest Makeup and HairstyleDune: Part TwoEmilia PérezNosferatuThe SubstanceWickedBest SoundtrackThe BrutalistConclaveEmilia PérezNosferatuThe Wild RobotBest Production DesignThe BrutalistConclaveDune: Part TwoNosferatuWickedBest Visual EffectsBetter ManDune: Part TwoGladiator IIKingdom of the Planet of the ApesWickedBest SoundBlitzDune: Part TwoGladiator IIThe SubstanceWickedBest Animated Short FilmGoodbyeMog’s ChristmasWander to Wonder Best British Short FilmThe Flowers Stand Silently, WitnessingMarionMilkRock, Paper, ScissorsStomach BugRising StarMarisa AbelaJharrel JeromeDavid JonssonMikey MadisonNabhaan Rizwan

