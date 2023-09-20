Through an exciting announcement, it was revealed who the nominees for the 24th annual edition of the prestigious awards Latin Grammy.

The event that has gained renown as one of the most important in the latin music scenereveals an exciting group of candidates made up of highly relevant names, including Shakira, Featherweight, Bad BunnyKarol G and Rauw Alejandro.

The Latin Grammys, with their global reach through their annual broadcast, have managed to establish themselves as an essential platform for the promotion of Latin music and the recognition of talented artists not only in Latin America but also throughout the world.

For this reason, the announcement of the nominees is always one of the most anticipated moments in the music industry, since it reflects the talent and creativity of those who have left their mark on Latin music.

This year, the Mexican musician, Edgar Barrerastands as the undisputed leader of the competition, with a total of 13 nominationsoutstanding work includes recognition in such important categories as Composer of the Year, Producer of the Year and Song of the Year for notable hits such as “NASA,” performed by Camilo & Alejandro Sanz, and “un X100to,” a collaboration with Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny .

Following closely behind Barrera, we find four Colombian stars who have accumulated seven nominations each: Camilo, Karol G, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz also known as Keityn and the legendary Shakira.

Furthermore, we cannot ignore the Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrewho has earned six nominations, solidifying his position in the industry.

Record of the year

“It’s Not That I Miss You” – Christina Aguilera

“Road and Manta” – Pablo Alborán

“Déjame Llorarte” – Paula Arenas Featuring Jesús Navarro

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap Featuring Shakira

“If You Love Me” – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra

“While I Heal My Heart” – Karol G

“Of All Flowers” – Natalia Lafourcade

“Brown Eyes” – Lasso

“The Formula” – Maluma & Marc Anthony

“Desphá” – Rosalía

“Correcaminos” – Alejandro Sanz Featuring Danny Ocean

Album of the year

“The Fourth Sheet” – Pablo Alborán

“Blindly” – Paula Arenas

“From Inside to Outside” – Camilo

“Fourteenth” – Andrés Cepeda

“Everyday Life” – Juanes

“Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful” – Karol G

“Of All Flowers” – Natalia Lafourcade

“Play” – Ricky Martin

“EADDA9223” – Fito Paez

“Escalona Has Never Been Recorded Like This” – Carlos Vives

Song of the Year

“Acrostic” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, LEXUZ, Luis Fernando Ochoa & Shakira, composers (Shakira)

“Friends” – Pablo Alborán & Maria Becerra, composers (Pablo Alborán Featuring Maria Becerra)

“Of All Flowers” – Natalia Lafourcade, composer (Natalia Lafourcade)

“She Baila Sola” – Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera, composer (Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma)

“NASA” – Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Alejandro Sanz, composers (Camilo & Alejandro Sanz)

“Brown Eyes” – Luis Jiménez, Lasso & Agustín Zubillaga, composers (Lasso)

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz & Shakira, composers (Bizarrap Featuring Shakira)

“If You Want Me” – Fonseca, Yadam González & Yoel Henríquez, composers (Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra)

“TQG” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums & Shakira, composers (Karol G Featuring Shakira)

“un X100to” – Bad Bunny, Edgar Barrera, Marco Daniel Borrero & Andres Jael Correa Rios, composers (Grupo Frontera Featuring Bad Bunny)

Best Pop Song

“5:24”, Edgar Barrera & Camilo, composers (Camilo)

“Bailo Pa Ti”, Natalia Hernández Morales, Monsieur Periné, Santiago Prieto Sarabia, Julio Reyes Copello & Mitchie Rivera, composers (Monsieur Periné)

“Contigo”, Pablo Alborán, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, composers (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Pablo Alborán)

“Déjame Llorarte”, Paula Arenas & Manuel Ramos, composers (Paula Arenas & Jesús Navarro)

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Shakira, composers (Bizarrap Featuring Shakira)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

“La Jumpa”, Arcángel Featuring Bad Bunny

“Hopefully”, Maria Becerra

“Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”, Bizarrap Featuring Quevedo

“TQG”, Karol G Featuring Shakira

“Yandel 150”, Yandel & Feid

Best Reggaeton Performance

“Automatic,” Maria Becerra

“The Recipe,” Tego Calderón

“Happy Birthday Ferxxo,” Feid

“Catwoman,” Karol G Featuring Maldy

“Hey Mor,” Ozuna & Feid

Best Urban Music Album

Xtassy – Akapellah

Saturn – Rauw Alejandro

3Men2 Kbrn – Eladio Carrión

Happy Birthday Ferxxo We Pirated Your Album – Feid

Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful – Karol G

Soul – Nicki Nicole

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

“Self-taught”, Mauro De Tommaso & Nohelys Jimenez, composers (J Noa)

“Coco Chanel”, Bad Bunny & Eladio Carrión, composers (Eladio Carrión Featuring Bad Bunny)

“Dispara ***”, Santiago Alvarado, Milo J, Nicki Nicole & Santiago Ruiz, composers (Nicki Nicole Featuring Milo J)

“I Ask God”, Martin Chris E, Feid & Esteban Higuita Estrada, composers (Feid Featuring Dj Premier)

“Pá Ganá”, Akapellah, composer (Akapellah)

“Ask Your Dad About Me”, Vico C, composer (Vico C)

Best Urban Song

“Automatic”, Maria Becerra, composer (Maria Becerra)

“La Jumpa”, Bad Bunny & Austin Santos, composers (Arcángel Featuring Bad Bunny)

“My Best Song”, Nelson Onell Diaz, Farruko, Gocho, Franklin Jovani Martinez & Eric Perez Rovira, composers (Gocho Featuring Farruko)

“Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”, Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap & Quevedo, composers (Bizarrap Featuring Quevedo)

“TQG”, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums & Shakira, composers (Karol G Featuring Shakira)

“Yandel 150”, Jowan, Andrés David Restrepo, Joan Manuel Ubinas Jiménez & Yandel, composers (Yandel & Feid)

Best Rock Song

“Predators”, Andrés Giménez & Andreas Kisser, composers (De La Tierra)

“El Piso Es Lava”, Everything Appears Normal, composers (Everything Appears Normal Featuring An Espil & Evlay)

“Gris”, Juanes, composer (Juanes)

“Leche De Tigre”, Juan Galeano, composer (Diamante Eléctrico Featuring Adrián Quesada)

“Los Perros”, Arde Bogotá, composers (Arde Bogotá)

Best Pop/Rock Song

“Alaska”, Bunbury, composer (Bunbury)

“Lovers”, León Larregui, composer (León Larregui)

“Walking Sola”, Alex Anwandter & Julieta Venegas, composers (Julieta Venegas)

“Where Do You Cry When You Cry?”, Francisca Valenzuela & Francisco Victoria, composers (Francisca Valenzuela)

“Ojos Marrones”, Luis Jiménez, Lasso & Agustín Zubillaga, composers (Lasso)

“Miss Revolution”, Bruses & Ali Stone, composers (Bruses)

Best Ranchera/Mariachi Music Album

Se Canta Con El Corazón (Deluxe) – Majo Aguilar

Hand Embroidery – Ana Bárbara

It Only Dies If It Is Forgotten – Adriel Favela

Heirs – Mariachi Herencia De México

Outlaw EP2 – Christian Nodal

Best Band Music Album

From Today Onwards, May You Do Well – Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Made In Mexico… Magical – Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Point and Apart – MS Band by Sergio Lizárraga

A Cup For Every Queen (Deluxe) – Nathan Galante

1500 Pedas – The Addictive

I’d Rather Be With You (Deluxe) – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho

Best Regional Mexican Song

“Clearing the Mind” – Joss Favela, composer (Joss Favela)

“Alaska” – Edgar Barrera & Camilo, composers (Camilo & Grupo Firme)

“She Baila Sola” – Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera, composers (Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma)

“The Next” – Edgar Barrera, Kany García, Richi López & Christian Nodal, composers (Kany García Featuring Christian Nodal)

“un X100to” – Bad Bunny, Edgar Barrera, Andrés Jael Correa Rios & Mag, composers (Grupo Frontera Featuring Bad Bunny)

Composer of the Year

Edgar Barrera

Kevyn Mauricio Cruz

Felipe González Abad

Manuel Lorente Freire

Horacio Palencia

Elena Rose

Producer of the year

Edgar Barrera

Bizarre

Eduardo Cabra

Nico Cotton

Julio Reyes Copello

Marcos Sanchez

