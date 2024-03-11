This March 10, the most anticipated film award took place, where the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences delivers the Oscar awards to the best of cinema during the last year in the city of Los Angeles, California.
This year's prestigious ceremony began with the participation of the comedian Jimmy Kimmelwho began dedicating the beginning of his monologue to the tape Warner Bros'Barbie', the highest-grossing project of the entire year.
There is no doubt that the Oscar award is one of the events with the greatest recognition and prestige on a global level, where The academy is responsible for delivering a golden statuette to all the productions of the hollywood cinema highlights for a full year.
If you missed the broadcast of the Oscar Awards 2024 Don't worry, because here at Debate we share a list with all the winners of the Hollywood Academy:
Complete list of winners of the 2024 Oscar Awards
- Best animated film: The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki
- Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph – Those Who Stay
- Best foreign film: The area of interest – United Kingdom
- Best photography: Oppenheimer
- Best makeup and hair: Poor Creatures
- best costume: Poor Creatures
- Best Documentary Feature Film: 20 days in Mariupol
- Best short fiction: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Best animated short film: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Best film: Oppenheimer
- Best Actor: Cilian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Best actress: Emma Stone – Poor Creatures
- Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? -Barbie
- Best Director:Christopher Nolan-Oppenheimer
- Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction
- Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a fall
- Best Special Effects:Godzilla minus one
- Best Original Score: Oppenheimer
- Best Assembly: Oppenheimer
- Best Production Design: Poor Creatures
- Better Sound: Area of interest
