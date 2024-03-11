This March 10, the most anticipated film award took place, where the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences delivers the Oscar awards to the best of cinema during the last year in the city of Los Angeles, California.

This year's prestigious ceremony began with the participation of the comedian Jimmy Kimmelwho began dedicating the beginning of his monologue to the tape Warner Bros'Barbie', the highest-grossing project of the entire year.

There is no doubt that the Oscar award is one of the events with the greatest recognition and prestige on a global level, where The academy is responsible for delivering a golden statuette to all the productions of the hollywood cinema highlights for a full year.

If you missed the broadcast of the Oscar Awards 2024 Don't worry, because here at Debate we share a list with all the winners of the Hollywood Academy:

Complete list of winners of the 2024 Oscar Awards

Best animated film : The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki

: The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki Best Supporting Actor : Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer Best Supporting Actress : Da'Vine Joy Randolph – Those Who Stay

: Da'Vine Joy Randolph – Those Who Stay Best foreign film : The area of ​​interest – United Kingdom

: The area of ​​interest – United Kingdom Best photography : Oppenheimer

: Oppenheimer Best makeup and hair : Poor Creatures

: Poor Creatures best costume : Poor Creatures

: Poor Creatures Best Documentary Feature Film : 20 days in Mariupol

: 20 days in Mariupol Best short fiction : The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Best animated short film : War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Best film : Oppenheimer

: Oppenheimer Best Actor : Cilian Murphy – Oppenheimer

: Cilian Murphy – Oppenheimer Best actress : Emma Stone – Poor Creatures

: Emma Stone – Poor Creatures Best Original Song : What Was I Made For? -Barbie

: What Was I Made For? -Barbie Best Director :Christopher Nolan-Oppenheimer

:Christopher Nolan-Oppenheimer Best Adapted Screenplay : American Fiction

: American Fiction Best Original Screenplay : Anatomy of a fall

: Anatomy of a fall Best Special Effects :Godzilla minus one

:Godzilla minus one Best Original Score : Oppenheimer

: Oppenheimer Best Assembly : Oppenheimer

: Oppenheimer Best Production Design : Poor Creatures

: Poor Creatures Better Sound: Area of ​​interest

