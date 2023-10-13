Technology a LEDs it is the most widespread in the automotive sector; now all latest generation cars are equipped with headlights of this type. But just a couple of years ago it wasn’t like this: on Golf restyling of the seventh generation, for example, the full LED headlights are a optional very expensive even on top of the range trims. In fact, until Golf 7.5 these projectors were offered standard exclusively on the GTD, GTI and R. Yet, this is a very popular and still extremely modern car, but the original Full LED package had a cost that far exceeded the 2,500 euros. Luckily there is the aftermarket that makes up for some questionable marketing choices.

LED headlights approved for Volkswagen Golf

The aftermarket approved LED headlights that we fitted on a Volkswagen Golf 7.5 are from Osramthe only manufacturer that provides a Full LED headlight unit for this car very similar to the standard e perfectly approved.

Original Volkswagen Golf 7.5 halogen headlight

THE Osram LEDriving headlights for the Volkswagen Golf VII they change the aesthetic appearance of the car in a sensational way, also improving its safety especially at night and in winter, when you often drive in bad weather.

Aftermarket LED headlight Osram LEDriving Volkswagen Golf 7.5

The solution proposed by Osram boasts halved costs without giving up on quality of the originalit is quite easy to assemble thanks to the connections Plug&Play and above all perfectly in order from a legal point of view.

Compatible Golf 7.5 LED headlights without modifications

The new Osram LEDriving headlights for the VW Golf VII offer approved performance and an exceptional renewed design for the VW Golf VII models with halogen or xenon technology. According to ECE guidelines (R6/R7/R48/R87/R112), tests have been carried out on the LEDriving headlights test and the approvals indispensable; which means they are completely road legal and no registration in the vehicle documents is necessary.

Osram LEDriving headlights are Plug&Play, without modifications to the original cables

Technology Plug&Play ensures quick installation and without modifications to the original cables. Furthermore, subsequent adjustment of the headlight range is not mandatory and no additional headlight cleaning system is required.

Golf 7.5 Osram LED headlights features

From a practical point of view, all lighting functions are equipped with LED technology: low beam, high beam, daytime running lights, position lights and direction indicators (dynamic). Compared to halogens they emit up to 200% more brightness, with the light beam that reaches up to 200 meters and up to 100% whiter light.

The light beam of the Osram LED headlights reaches up to 200 metres

The color temperature up to 6,000 degrees Kelvin in fact it corresponds to that of sunlight in broad daylight. Despite significantly superior visibility, they do not dazzle those approaching from the front, as long as they are correctly adjusted during assembly with the same equipment used during the overhaul.

From an aesthetic point of view they present the luminous signature a double L and at the bottom the dynamic LED direction indicator. Depending on the setup you can choose the chrome finish in the case of a Golf Business, Highline or Exclusive, Black for the GTD And Red for the GTI. In fact, the color of the lower whisker, depending on the version, matches perfectly with the front grille.

Osram LEDriving headlights with double L light signature

These projectors have been tested in an environmental simulation laboratory, DIN certified for extreme external influences in terms of water, dust, cold and hot temperatures, UV light and permanent vibrations as well as validated with the IP protection class IP69K. The guarantee offered by Osram is two years.

How much does it cost to put LED headlights on the Golf

The Osram LEDriving headlights for the VW Golf 7.5 restyling can be purchased at any official Osram dealerbut also online in Osram Store on Amazon or up Auto Parts Shop at a price of approx €1,000/1,200. These projectors are also available for Golf 7, BMW 1 Series F20/F21 And Volkswagen Amarok.

How to fit LED headlights on the Golf 7.5

Fitting the LED headlights on the Golf 7.5 is quite simple. Even if Plug&Play, the workshop support for assembly, given the need for remove the bumper front and finish the adjustment with the appropriate instrumentation.

1 – The workshop bridge allows you to have greater freedom of movement.

For the assembly of the headlights, the support of a workshop is recommended

2 – First of all, the negative pole of the 12 V battery must be disconnected before disconnecting any connections.

Before proceeding with the installation of the headlights, the negative pole of the 12 V battery must be disconnected

3 – Remove the front bumper, paying attention to the wiring of the parking sensors and the very delicate wiring of the ADAS under the Volkswagen logo.

The front bumper must be removed paying attention to the connections of the parking sensors and ADAS

4 – Proceed by removing the screws that hold the headlight in place, then disconnecting the relevant wiring.

Removal of the original halogen headlight

5 – Once the original headlights have been removed, proceed with the assembly of the LEDriving using the standard connections and wiring.

Assembly of Osram LED headlights

6 – The additional power supplies for the headlights must be connected to the positive terminal of the battery, taking care of the passages inside the engine compartment so as not to expose them to direct heat sources.

The additional power supplies for the headlights must be connected to the positive terminal of the battery

7 – Before refitting the bumper, it is advisable to test the ignition by temporarily reconnecting the negative terminal of the battery.

Headlight assembly completed

8 – Once the checks have been completed and the front shield has been reassembled, the installation is concluded by adjusting each headlight with the appropriate tool.

After assembly, the installation is completed by adjusting each headlight with the appropriate tool

Volkswagen Golf LED headlight test

Before carrying out the assembly we checked the performance of the original light units to then compare it with that of the LEDriving. In “our” access gallery to garage of the editorial office (about 70 meters by 6) completely dark, the car was positioned in the center with respect to the width and at one of the ends in the lengthwise direction.

The light of Osram high beams

On the ground we marked the position of the car, 14 horizontal lines placed at 5 meters away each other and intersected by 3 longitudinal lines in order to generate a 42 point grid detection, carried out at headlight height (45 cm).

Low beam headlight test graph, halogen vs LED comparison

From the graph it is clear greater light output with both high beam and low beam; it should be noted that with the latter, column A, i.e. the one furthest to the left, maintains a very similar value between the halogen and LED headlights, avoiding dazzling cars coming from the opposite direction.

To check the amount of light emitted in each detection, we used the Luxmeter, whose sensor reacts by causing an electric current (photoelectric effect); the latter is detected by a galvanometer whose scale is calibrated in lux.

High beam test graph, halogen vs LED comparison

The lux (symbol lx) is the unit of measurement for illuminance, accepted by the International System. One lux is equal to one lumen per square meter. The illuminance measured in lux therefore does not refer to the source, but to the illuminated object, in our case the road.

