The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will begin this Sunday with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. From there, 13 consecutive intense days of football to determine which teams will qualify for the final phase. That’s where the Spanish team should be, looking to recover the competitive gene – it hasn’t passed the round of 16 since South Africa 2010 – and play a good role in Qatar.

From Spain we will be able to follow the news of the team led by Luis Enrique through this newspaper and the televisions that will offer the La Roja matches live. Spain will debut on the 23rd against Costa Rica and will then face Germany (11/27) and Japan (12/2).

World Cup calendar and schedules



– Group A

Qatar-Ecuador (Sun 11/20 17:00)

Senegal-Netherlands (Mon 21/11 17:00)

Qatar-Senegal (F 25/11 14:00)

Netherlands-Ecuador (Fri 25/11 17:00)

Ecuador-Senegal (M 29/11 16:00)

Netherlands-Qatar (M 29/11 16:00)

– B Group

England-Iran (Mon 21/11 14:00)

USA-Wales (Mon 11/21 20:00)

Wales-Iran (F 11/25 11:00)

England-USA (F 11/25 20:00)

Iran-USA (M 29/11 20:00)

Wales-England (M 29/11 20:00)

– Group C

Argentina-Saudi Arabia (M 22/11 11:00)

Mexico-Poland (M 11/22 17:00)

Poland-Saudi Arabia (S 26/11 14:00)

Argentina-Mexico (S 26/11 20:00)

Poland-Argentina (X 30/11 20:00)

Saudi Arabia-Mexico (X 30/11 20:00)

– Group D

Denmark-Tunisia (M 22/11 14:00)

France-Australia (M 22/11 20:00)

Tunisia-Australia (S 26/11 11:00)

France-Denmark (S 26/11 17:00)

Australia-Denmark (X 11/30 16:00)

Tunisia-France (X 30/11 16:00)

– Group E

Germany-Japan (X 23/11 14:00)

Spain-Costa Rica (X 11/23 17:00)

Japan-Costa Rica (Sun 11/27 11:00)

Spain-Germany (Sun 27/11 20:00)

Costa Rica-Germany (Th 01/12 20:00)

Japan-Spain (Th 01/12 20:00)

– Group F

Morocco-Croatia (X 23/11 11:00)

Belgium-Canada (X 23/11 20:00)

Belgium-Morocco (Sun 27/11 14:00)

Croatia-Canada (Sun 27/11 17:00)

Canada-Morocco (Th 01/12 16:00)

Croatia-Belgium (Th 01/12 16:00)

– Group G

Switzerland-Cameroon (Th 24/11 11:00)

Brazil-Serbia (Th 24/11 20:00)

Cameroon-Serbia (Mon 28/11 11:00)

Brazil-Switzerland (Mon 11/28 17:00)

Cameroon-Brazil (F 02/12 20:00)

Serbia-Switzerland (F 02/12 20:00)

– Group H

Uruguay-South Korea (Th 24/11 14:00)

Portugal-Ghana (Th 24/11 17:00)

South Korea-Ghana (Mon 28/11 14:00)

Portugal-Uruguay (Mon 28/11 20:00)

Ghana-Uruguay (F 02/12 16:00)

South Korea-Portugal (F 02/12 16:00)

– Round of 16

1: First Group A – Second Group B (S 3/12 16:00)

2: First Group C – Second Group D﻿ (S 3/12 20:00)

3: First Group D – Second Group C (Sun 4/12 16:00)

4: First Group B – Second Group A﻿﻿ (Sun 4/12 8:00 PM)

5: First Group E – Second Group F (Mon 5/12 16:00)

6: First Group G – Second Group H﻿ (Mon 5/12 8:00 PM)

7: First Group F – Second Group E (M 6/12 16:00)

8: First Group H – Second Group G﻿ (M 6/12 8:00 PM)

– Quarter finals

QF1: Winner 5 – Winner 6 (F 9/12 16:00)

QF2: Winner 1 – Winner 2﻿ (F 9/12 8:00 PM)

QF3: Winner 7 – Winner 8 (S 12/10 16:00)

QF4: Winner 3 – Winner 4﻿ (S 12/10 8:00 PM)

– Semifinals

SF1: Winner QF2 – Winner QF1﻿ (M 12/13 8:00 PM)

SF2: Winner QF4 – Winner QF3﻿ (X 12/14 8:00 PM)

-Third and fourth place

Loser SF1 – Loser SF2 (S 12/17 16:00)

– Final

Winner SF1 – Winner SF2 (Sun 12/18 16:00)

playoff crosses

