Complete guide to the Copa Sudamericana 2023: All matches, schedule, teams, groups, results and more

This week the Group Phase of the South American Cup 2023. The last champion of the contest was the Valley Independent from Ecuador, which is not participating, since it is disputing the Copa Libertadores, unlike the runner-up sao paulo from Brazil, who hopes to take the glory this time. Together with the Brazilian club there are another 31 who will seek to lift the cup.
In the same way, it should be remembered that for this edition a phase prior to the Eighth Finals was added, since the third places transferred from the Group Phase of the Libertadores Cup will play against the runners-up in the Group Phase of the South American Cupwhich will play Roundtrip Playoffs to meet those who go directly to the round of 16.
The Group Phase began on April 4 and will end on June 29. Date 1 was from April 4 to 6, Date 2 will be from April 18 to 20, Date 3 from April 26 to 28, Date 4 from May 23 to 25, Date 5 from May 6 to 8 June and Date 6 from June 27 to 29.
|
CLUB
|
COUNTRY
|
Hurricane
|
Argentina
|
Students La Plata
|
Argentina
|
Tiger
|
Argentina
|
Newell’s Old Boys
|
Argentina
|
Defense and Justice
|
Argentina
|
Gymnastics and Fencing
|
Argentina
|
San Lorenzo
|
Argentina
|
Botafogo
|
Brazil
|
bragantino
|
Brazil
|
sao paulo
|
Brazil
|
Saints
|
Brazil
|
America Mineiro
|
Brazil
|
goias
|
Brazil
|
Strength
|
Brazil
|
Orient Oil
|
bolivian
|
Blooming
|
bolivian
|
Magellan
|
Chili
|
Italian Audax
|
Chili
|
Palestinian
|
Chili
|
Sports Tolima
|
Colombia
|
millionaires
|
Colombia
|
Santa Fe Independent
|
Colombia
|
League of Quito
|
Ecuador
|
Emelec
|
Ecuador
|
Guarani
|
Paraguayan
|
Tacuary
|
Paraguayan
|
Cesar Vallejo University
|
Peru
|
University Sports
|
Peru
|
Danube
|
Uruguay
|
Penarol
|
Uruguay
|
Puerto Cabello
|
Venezuela
|
Merida students
|
Venezuela
DATE 1
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
04/04
|
Audax Italiano vs Newell’s Old boys
|
Finalized
|
04/04
|
Goias vs Santa Fe
|
Finalized
|
04/04
|
Cesar Vallejo vs Quito League
|
Finalized
|
04/04
|
Estudiantes Merida vs. San Lorenzo
|
Finalized
|
04/04
|
Blooming vs. Santos
|
Finalized
|
04/04
|
Millionaires vs Defense and Justice
|
Finalized
|
04/05
|
Fortress vs Palestinian
|
Finalized
|
04/05
|
Oriente Petrolero vs Estudiantes
|
Finalized
|
04/05
|
Danube vs. Emelec
|
Finalized
|
04/05
|
America Mineiro vs. Penarol
|
Finalized
|
04/05
|
Gymnastics vs College
|
Finalized
|
04/06
|
Hurricane vs Guarani
|
Finalized
|
04/06
|
Magellan vs Botafogo
|
Finalized
|
04/06
|
Puerto Cabello vs. Tolima
|
Finalized
|
04/06
|
Tacuary vs. Bragantino
|
Finalized
|
04/06
|
Tiger vs Sao Paulo
|
Finalized
DATE 2
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
04/18
|
Bragantino vs Oriente Petrolero
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/18
|
Newell’s vs Blooming
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/18
|
Palestinian vs Estudiantes Merida
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/18
|
Students vs. Tacuary
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/18
|
Sao Paulo vs. Puerto Cabello
|
6:30 p.m.
|
04/18
|
Santa Fe vs Gymnastics
|
8:00 p.m.
|
04/19
|
Guarani vs Danube
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/19
|
San Lorenzo vs Fortress
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/19
|
Defense and Justice vs Atlético Mineiro
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/19
|
Quito League vs Magallanes
|
8:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
Peñarol vs Millionaires
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
Santos vs Italian Audax
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
Botafogo vs Cesar Vallejo
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
Tolima vs Tigre
|
8:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
Emelec vs Huracan
|
8:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
University vs Goias
|
8:00 p.m.
DATE 3
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
02/05
|
Hurricane vs Danube
|
4:00 p.m.
|
02/05
|
Tacuary vs Oriente Petrolero
|
4:00 p.m.
|
02/05
|
Tolima vs Sao Paulo
|
4:00 p.m.
|
02/05
|
Bragantino vs Students
|
6:00 p.m.
|
02/05
|
Magellan vs Cesar Vallejo
|
6:00 p.m.
|
02/05
|
Newell’s vs Santos
|
6:30 p.m.
|
05/03
|
Palestinian vs San Lorenzo
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/03
|
Guarani vs. Emelec
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/03
|
Millionaires vs America Mineiro
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/03
|
Puerto Cabello vs Tigre
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
Gymnastics vs Goias
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
Italian Audax vs. Blooming
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
Botafogo vs Quito League
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
Defense and Justice vs Peñarol
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
Fortaleza vs Estudiantes Merida
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
University vs Santa Fe
|
8:00 p.m.
DATE 4
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
05/23
|
Goiás vs University
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/23
|
Gymnastics vs. Santa Fe
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/23
|
Magallanes vs Quito League
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/23
|
América Mineiro vs Defense and Justice
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/23
|
Puerto Cabello vs Sao Paulo
|
6:30 p.m.
|
05/23
|
Millionaires vs Peñarol
|
8:00 p.m.
|
05/24
|
Fortress vs San Lorenzo
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/24
|
Italian Audax vs Santos
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/24
|
Tiger vs. Tolima
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/24
|
Blooming vs. Newell’s
|
8:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Tacuary vs. Students
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Danube vs Guarani
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Hurricane vs. Emelec
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Oriente Petrolero vs Bragantino
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Estudiantes Merida vs Palestino
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Cesar Vallejo vs. Botafogo
|
8:00 p.m.
DATE 5
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
06/06
|
Students Merida vs Fortaleza
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/06
|
Peñarol vs Defense and Justice
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/06
|
America Mineiro vs Millionaires
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/06
|
Tigre vs. Puerto Cabello
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/06
|
Saints vs. Newell’s
|
6:30 p.m.
|
06/06
|
Quito League vs Botafogo
|
8:00 p.m.
|
06/07
|
Students vs Bragantino
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/07
|
Blooming vs. Audax Italiano
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/07
|
Emelec vs Guarani
|
8:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Oriente Petrolero vs Tacuary
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Sao Paulo vs. Tolima
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Goias vs Gymnastics
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Danube vs Hurricane
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
San Lorenzo vs Palestino
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Santa Fe vs. University
|
8:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Cesar Vallejo vs. Magallanes
|
8:00 p.m.
DATE 6
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
06/27
|
San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes Merida
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/27
|
Palestinian vs Fortress
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/27
|
Tolima vs. Puerto Cabello
|
6:30 p.m.
|
06/27
|
Sao Paulo vs. Tiger
|
6:30 p.m.
|
06/28
|
Students vs Oriente Petrolero