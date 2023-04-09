Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Complete guide to the Copa Sudamericana 2023: All matches, schedule, teams, groups, results and more

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Complete guide to the Copa Sudamericana 2023: All matches, schedule, teams, groups, results and more

This week the Group Phase of the South American Cup 2023. The last champion of the contest was the Valley Independent from Ecuador, which is not participating, since it is disputing the Copa Libertadores, unlike the runner-up sao paulo from Brazil, who hopes to take the glory this time. Together with the Brazilian club there are another 31 who will seek to lift the cup.

In the same way, it should be remembered that for this edition a phase prior to the Eighth Finals was added, since the third places transferred from the Group Phase of the Libertadores Cup will play against the runners-up in the Group Phase of the South American Cupwhich will play Roundtrip Playoffs to meet those who go directly to the round of 16.

Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!

The Group Phase began on April 4 and will end on June 29. Date 1 was from April 4 to 6, Date 2 will be from April 18 to 20, Date 3 from April 26 to 28, Date 4 from May 23 to 25, Date 5 from May 6 to 8 June and Date 6 from June 27 to 29.

CLUB

COUNTRY

Hurricane

Argentina

Students La Plata

Argentina

Tiger

Argentina

Newell’s Old Boys

Argentina

Defense and Justice

Argentina

Gymnastics and Fencing

Argentina

San Lorenzo

Argentina

Botafogo

Brazil

bragantino

Brazil

sao paulo

Brazil

Saints

Brazil

America Mineiro

Brazil

goias

Brazil

Strength

Brazil

Orient Oil

bolivian

Blooming

bolivian

Magellan

Chili

Italian Audax

Chili

Palestinian

Chili

Sports Tolima

Colombia

millionaires

Colombia

Santa Fe Independent

Colombia

League of Quito

Ecuador

Emelec

Ecuador

Guarani

Paraguayan

Tacuary

Paraguayan

Cesar Vallejo University

Peru

University Sports

Peru

Danube

Uruguay

Penarol

Uruguay

Puerto Cabello

Venezuela

Merida students

Venezuela

DATE 1

DATE

GAME

SCHEDULE

04/04

Audax Italiano vs Newell’s Old boys

Finalized

04/04

Goias vs Santa Fe

Finalized

04/04

Cesar Vallejo vs Quito League

Finalized

04/04

Estudiantes Merida vs. San Lorenzo

Finalized

04/04

Blooming vs. Santos

Finalized

04/04

Millionaires vs Defense and Justice

Finalized

04/05

Fortress vs Palestinian

Finalized

04/05

Oriente Petrolero vs Estudiantes

Finalized

04/05

Danube vs. Emelec

Finalized

04/05

America Mineiro vs. Penarol

Finalized

04/05

Gymnastics vs College

Finalized

04/06

Hurricane vs Guarani

Finalized

04/06

Magellan vs Botafogo

Finalized

04/06

Puerto Cabello vs. Tolima

Finalized

04/06

Tacuary vs. Bragantino

Finalized

04/06

Tiger vs Sao Paulo

Finalized

DATE 2

DATE

GAME

SCHEDULE

04/18

Bragantino vs Oriente Petrolero

4:00 p.m.

04/18

Newell’s vs Blooming

4:00 p.m.

04/18

Palestinian vs Estudiantes Merida

6:00 p.m.

04/18

Students vs. Tacuary

6:00 p.m.

04/18

Sao Paulo vs. Puerto Cabello

6:30 p.m.

04/18

Santa Fe vs Gymnastics

8:00 p.m.

04/19

Guarani vs Danube

4:00 p.m.

04/19

San Lorenzo vs Fortress

4:00 p.m.

04/19

Defense and Justice vs Atlético Mineiro

6:00 p.m.

04/19

Quito League vs Magallanes

8:00 p.m.

04/20

Peñarol vs Millionaires

4:00 p.m.

04/20

Santos vs Italian Audax

4:00 p.m.

04/20

Botafogo vs Cesar Vallejo

6:00 p.m.

04/20

Tolima vs Tigre

8:00 p.m.

04/20

Emelec vs Huracan

8:00 p.m.

04/20

University vs Goias

8:00 p.m.

DATE 3

DATE

GAME

SCHEDULE

02/05

Hurricane vs Danube

4:00 p.m.

02/05

Tacuary vs Oriente Petrolero

4:00 p.m.

02/05

Tolima vs Sao Paulo

4:00 p.m.

02/05

Bragantino vs Students

6:00 p.m.

02/05

Magellan vs Cesar Vallejo

6:00 p.m.

02/05

Newell’s vs Santos

6:30 p.m.

05/03

Palestinian vs San Lorenzo

4:00 p.m.

05/03

Guarani vs. Emelec

6:00 p.m.

05/03

Millionaires vs America Mineiro

6:00 p.m.

05/03

Puerto Cabello vs Tigre

6:00 p.m.

05/04

Gymnastics vs Goias

4:00 p.m.

05/04

Italian Audax vs. Blooming

6:00 p.m.

05/04

Botafogo vs Quito League

6:00 p.m.

05/04

Defense and Justice vs Peñarol

6:00 p.m.

05/04

Fortaleza vs Estudiantes Merida

6:00 p.m.

05/04

University vs Santa Fe

8:00 p.m.

DATE 4

DATE

GAME

SCHEDULE

05/23

Goiás vs University

4:00 p.m.

05/23

Gymnastics vs. Santa Fe

4:00 p.m.

05/23

Magallanes vs Quito League

6:00 p.m.

05/23

América Mineiro vs Defense and Justice

6:00 p.m.

05/23

Puerto Cabello vs Sao Paulo

6:30 p.m.

05/23

Millionaires vs Peñarol

8:00 p.m.

05/24

Fortress vs San Lorenzo

4:00 p.m.

05/24

Italian Audax vs Santos

6:00 p.m.

05/24

Tiger vs. Tolima

6:00 p.m.

05/24

Blooming vs. Newell’s

8:00 p.m.

05/25

Tacuary vs. Students

4:00 p.m.

05/25

Danube vs Guarani

4:00 p.m.

05/25

Hurricane vs. Emelec

6:00 p.m.

05/25

Oriente Petrolero vs Bragantino

6:00 p.m.

05/25

Estudiantes Merida vs Palestino

6:00 p.m.

05/25

Cesar Vallejo vs. Botafogo

8:00 p.m.

DATE 5

DATE

GAME

SCHEDULE

06/06

Students Merida vs Fortaleza

4:00 p.m.

06/06

Peñarol vs Defense and Justice

4:00 p.m.

06/06

America Mineiro vs Millionaires

6:00 p.m.

06/06

Tigre vs. Puerto Cabello

6:00 p.m.

06/06

Saints vs. Newell’s

6:30 p.m.

06/06

Quito League vs Botafogo

8:00 p.m.

06/07

Students vs Bragantino

6:00 p.m.

06/07

Blooming vs. Audax Italiano

6:00 p.m.

06/07

Emelec vs Guarani

8:00 p.m.

06/08

Oriente Petrolero vs Tacuary

4:00 p.m.

06/08

Sao Paulo vs. Tolima

4:00 p.m.

06/08

Goias vs Gymnastics

4:00 p.m.

06/08

Danube vs Hurricane

4:00 p.m.

06/08

San Lorenzo vs Palestino

6:00 p.m.

06/08

Santa Fe vs. University

8:00 p.m.

06/08

Cesar Vallejo vs. Magallanes

8:00 p.m.

DATE 6

DATE

GAME

SCHEDULE

06/27

San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes Merida

4:00 p.m.

06/27

Palestinian vs Fortress

4:00 p.m.

06/27

Tolima vs. Puerto Cabello

6:30 p.m.

06/27

Sao Paulo vs. Tiger

6:30 p.m.

06/28

Students vs Oriente Petrolero