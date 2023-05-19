London. Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full digital scan of the Titanic, Showing unprecedented detail and clarity of the wreck, the companies behind a new documentary on the sinking reported yesterday.

Using two remotely operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks last summer in the North Atlantic mapping the entire ship and the surrounding 3-mile debris field where passengers’ belongings such as shoes and watches were strewn.

Richard Parkinson, founder and chief executive of deep-sea exploration firm Magellan, estimated that the resulting data, including 715,000 images, is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model that has ever been attempted before.

Bow view, created using deep sea maps. Photo App.

“It is an absolutely one-to-one digital copy, a ‘twin’ of the titanic in every detail,” said Anthony Geffen, director of the documentary company Atlantic Productions.

The ship was on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York, United States, when it struck an iceberg off Newfoundland in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912. The luxury liner sank within hours, an accident which claimed the lives of about 1,500 people.

The wreck, discovered in 1985, lies some 3,800 meters below the sea, about 700 kilometers off the coast of Canada.

Geffen added that earlier images of the titanic they were often affected by low light levels and only allowed viewers to view one area of ​​the wreck at a time. He added that the new 3D model captures both the bow and stern sections, which parted during the sinking, in sharp detail, including the propeller serial number.

The researchers have spent seven months processing the vast amount of data they collected and a documentary on the project is expected to be released next year. Beyond that, though, Geffen hopes the new technology will help experts work out the details of how the titanic found its destiny and allow people to interact with the story in a new way.

“All our assumptions about how it sank come from guesswork, because there is no model that one can reconstruct or calculate the exact distances,” he concluded.

