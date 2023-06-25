This Saturday the Cruz Azul Machine team closed its last preseason game ahead of the start of the 2023 Apertura Tournament. The team led by technical director Ricardo Ferretti fell 3-1 to the Águilas del América at the Coapa facilities.
Now, the cement club is preparing to face the end of the year semester, when it faces the Zorros del Atlas on matchday 1, on the field of the Jalisco Stadium,
Their first home game will be on the second date against the Red Devils of Toluca, in one of the most attractive games of the day.
On the other hand, the Young Classic will be played on Saturday, September 2, where they will seek to win against their staunch rival América.
On matchday 12, they will face off against the Pumas at the Azteca Stadium, and only a week later, they enter the field of the Universitario Stadium to measure forces against the current Mexican soccer champion, the UANL Tigres.
On November 4 they will face Chivas del Guadalajara in the Akron. While those from La Noria close the regular phase of the 2023 Opening Tournament at home when they receive the always uncomfortable visit from the Camoteros del Puebla.
1. Atlas vs. Cruz Azul
2. Cruz Azul vs. Toluca
3. Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul
4. Cruz Azul vs Santos
5. Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul
6. Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul
7. Cruz Azul vs. America
8. Mazatlan vs. Cruz Azul
9. Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro
10. St. Louis vs. Cruz Azul
11. Necaxa vs Cruz Azul
12. Cruz Azul vs Pumas
13. Tigers vs. Cruz Azul
14. Cruz Azul vs Leon
15. Cruz Azul vs. Juarez
16. Chivas vs. Cruz Azul
17. Cruz Azul vs. Puebla.
