The current corona lockdown could not only be extended, but also massively tightened. Merkel is apparently reviewing drastic new rules.

Some politicians are calling for further action to be taken to address that Coronavirus better to get a grip on.

better to get a grip on. The reason will still be high infection rates as well as the occurring Corona mutations cited.

as well as the occurring cited. Angela Merkel is currently reviewing drastic new corona rules.

Update from January 14th 8:31 pm: Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to talk to the Prime Ministers of the federal states about how to proceed in the coming week Corona pandemic to advise. Merkel did this on Thursday evening in the online meeting of the CDU presidium according to information from German press agency clear. There is currently no scope for openings. Merkel did not name a date for the next round with the heads of government of the countries.

In the coming week, the pandemic should also develop European level will be discussed with all EU heads of state and government, said the Chancellor after this information. The variant of the coronavirus that has surfaced in the UK is spreading much faster than the original form, and scientists are very concerned. The mutation Everyone believes that the virus is very aggressive and that its spread must be slowed down. Act now.

Corona summit: Monday or Tuesday as an appointment in conversation

According to further information, Monday or Tuesday next week are the date for the next Prime Minister’s Conference in conversation with Merkel. But there has not yet been a determination. The Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier said after this information that the next meeting should take place as soon as possible. One focus of the consultations must be placed on old people’s homes.

A report of the picture-Zeitung, according to which the Chancellery is thinking about the discontinuation of local and long-distance public transport, Merkel rejected, according to several participants. Minister of Health Jens Spahn said after this information at the meeting that it is in the worst phase of the pandemic. You can see that abroad too Corona vaccinations would not have prevented a lockdown.

Corona bang: Merkel is probably checking a complete shutdown

Update from January 14th, 5:29 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel probably want to do one in the coming week Prime Minister’s Conference standardize the existing measures across the country and in some cases even tighten them. That reported the picture-Newspaper. Because of the British Corona mutation the country should be shut down almost completely.

According to the report, the Chancellery thinks about the setting of the local and long-distance public transport after. Even an actual one Curfew and a Home office compulsory are in conversation. Nothing has been finally decided yet. According to an unspecified source from an SPD-led state, the new lockdown should last until the end of February.

According to information from the newspaper, the Ministry of Transport is currently investigating what consequences this will have for them logistics and mobility in the country would have. A cabinet member said that picture: “There is sheer fear about the mutation.” Also the demand for a nationwide FFP2 mask requirement is being discussed. It is unclear, however, whether there are enough masks for everyone.

Merkel summit earlier? Tightened Easter lockdown called for – “If it really gets out of hand”

Update from January 14th, 4 p.m .: “We have had more and more over for months now Relaxations talked about as adhering to the rules that we have given ourselves, “said Ralph Brinkhaus on Thursday in the program early start of ntv. In it he made it clear that he currently had no alternative to the current ones Corona measures see. “We still have far too much mobility in the country,” emphasized the CDU / CSU parliamentary group chairman.

Ralph Brinkhaus on Corona measures: Appeal to the Minister of Education to shorten the summer holidays

He believes a debate about easing is premature. If the measures are observed and in view of the Corona vaccinations and the coming spring months, however, have a “very good perspective.” “We have to be very careful, especially before the British mutation of this virus. ”Regarding the“ hotspots ”of old people’s and nursing homes, Brinkhaus said:“ It must really affect us that so many people are dying there. ”Much has been said about relaxation, but probably too little about protecting particularly vulnerable groups. Also to the Education Minister of the federal states Has Brinkhaus an appeal: One should think about shortening the summer vacation so that the children could catch up on the learning material. “It’s about the future of our children”.

Corona lockdown in Germany: Armin Laschet does not rule out an extension until Easter

First report from January 14th, 1:40 p.m .: Berlin – A large number of politicians have recently voted for the Extension and tightening of the lockdown pronounced to contain the corona infection occurrence. Thus, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister closes Armin Laschet * (CDU) does not rule out an extension of the lockdown until Easter. An interview shows that he was the Cologne city indicator has given. He said the situation was very serious. “It would be wrong to rule something out now,” Laschet said in Thursday’s interview. Only from next week can one get a “realistic picture” of the current one after the holidays Infection process do.

Laschet also sharply criticized the fact that it was relatively low in many places Vaccination readiness of medical staff in clinics and nursing homes. This is still too low for nurses. “The vaccination readiness must be significantly better,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister.

Lockdown in Germany: Prime Minister Baden-Württemberg wants to move Angela Merkel to an earlier conference

Also Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schleswig considers an extension of the lockdown to Easter likely. She made this clear on Thursday in the ZDF morning magazine: “It is the case that everyone knows if the numbers stay the same as they are now Shut down must be continued. ”In the event of a spread of Virus mutations * like in the UK, might even be one Tightening the corona measures necessary.

The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann also considers an extension of the corona restrictions beyond January to be necessary. “We have to assume that we have to extend the lockdown,” he said on Thursday in Stuttgart. The Green politician will work for “further and more stringent measures”. In addition, the head of government wants to Angela Merkel* (CDU) urge that the Prime Minister’s conference originally planned for January 25 be brought forward to next week. Most recently, Merkel warned that it might remain tough until Easter.

Extension and tightening of the lockdown: virus mutations also in Germany

An extension of the Lockdowns is necessary because of the continuously high numbers of infections and the new virus variants from Great Britain and South Africa. Kretschmann wants to introduce stricter restrictions as a precaution. He advocates letting more people work from home and, if the number of infections continues to rise, sharpening them Exit restrictions enforce. “When things get really out of hand, as we see it in London or something, and when the healthcare system collapses, then you have to put in place drastic curfews. That is the only remedy that is still effective, ”he said on Tuesday evening.

The Minister of Education from Baden-Württemberg, Susanne Eisenmann, (CDU *) agrees with these statements. She said on Thursday that it was right that the Lockdown continued as a whole. However, she also drew attention to the fact that long-term damage must be expected from the continued closure of schools. On Thursday afternoon it became known that Baden-Württemberg Primary schools and daycare centers now want to keep closed at least until the end of January and, in view of the continued high number of corona infections, dispensed with an intended special route.

Lockdown: The RKI is also calling for a stricter approach

That too Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) sees further need for action with regard to the current Corona measures. In view of the current infection situation, the previous one should Lockdown be tightened further. The RKI epidemiologist Dirk Brockmann said on Thursday in Berlin that the measures would have to be tightened further in order to be able to contain the infection rate. That is a “total consensus statement” of all model calculations. Also the RKI President Lothar Wieler spoke out in favor of a tightening as an option for action. The current corona restrictions apply until January 31st.

The epidemiologist and virologist Klaus Stöhr meanwhile expressed himself critical of the current corona policy. In one picture-Interview on Wednesday Stöhr, who already worked for the World Health Organization (WHO) among other things as head of pandemic preparation, said that the goal of a Incidence * from 50 to be reached and maintained, “unrealistic and demotivating”.

Criticism of corona policy: goals “unrealistic and demotivating”

In his opinion, there is no “positive agenda” with an achievable goal, when the Restrictions can be broken down. There is no compromise between “the values ​​of health, freedom and economy”. He advocates aiming for an incidence of 130 or 150. Germany can handle this well. He particularly criticizes the fact that the policy has so far not been sufficiently focused on the protection of the actual risk groups focused. In turn, he considers the opening of kindergartens and the return to classroom teaching to be necessary.

The ones in the UK rampant variant of the corona virus * Stöhr does not consider a sufficient reason for tightened measures. Because at the moment it is not yet possible to judge how these mutations affect that exactly Infection process have had an impact. (at)