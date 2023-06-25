Tigres UANL, the current Mexican soccer champion, achieved its eighth championship in the MX League, now led by the Uruguayan technical director, Robert Dante Siboldithey will seek to become two-time champions in this new opportunity, to endorse what they achieved in the Clausura 2023 by dramatically winning the final against Guadalajara.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team will go for another trophy of the Mexican First Division championship with the success that the arrival of Siboldi.
The feline team’s debut in the 2023 Opening Tournament will be on July 2, when they visit the Atlético San Luis stadium for Matchday 1.
1. Tigers vs. Puebla
2. Juarez vs. Tigres
3. Tigres vs Leon
4. Necaxa vs Tigres
5. Tigers vs. Saints
6. Cougars vs. Tigers
7. Tigres vs. Queretaro
8. Atlas vs. Tigers
9. Tigres vs. Monterrey
10. Mazatlan vs Tigres
11. Tigers vs. Toluca
12. Pachuca vs Tigres
13. Tigers vs. Cruz Azul
14. Chivas vs Tigres
15. Tijuana vs. Tigres
16. Tigers vs. St. Louis
17. Tigers vs. America
