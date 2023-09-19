After two weeks where the Tigres UANL squad was diminished in attack, all its offensive pieces would be available to face the 133rd edition of the Clásico Regio next weekend at the Universitario Stadium.
For that reason, the Uruguayan coach, Robert Dante Siboldi had to see its lineups conditioned since the beginning of this month due to the absences of Ozziel Herrera and Sebastian Cordova, since both elements suffered an injury that has kept them away from the playing field; However, both elements will be rejoining training this week with the expectation of being able to be taken into account for the match against Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
In the case of Cordovathis was affected by a knock to his knees in the middle of the match against Querétaro, which caused the footballer to have to leave the field of play and had to be absent from his call with the Mexican team on the last FIFA Date.
The reincorporation of Cordova is essential for Siboldisince in a press conference he highlighted how fundamental he is for the team: “Sebas is a player who is fundamental for us, he is the generator of the game, he is a player who has a goal and his absence is undoubtedly very important, for That’s why we also have to look for other ways since we can’t count on Sebas,” he noted.
For its part, Herrera He has not been able to appear in those called up by the felines because he suffered a muscle tear in the rectus femoris of the right thigh. This condition has a recovery period of approximately two weeks, which would have already been completed so that she can return to training and have minutes before the Gang.
Finally, another player who will be rejoining the San Nicolás de los Garza squad after not having participated against Atlas in the last matchday, is the Argentine Nicolas Ibanez who overcame a bad stomach.
