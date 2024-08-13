Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Awad Al-Mansouri, Director of the Second West Asian Youth Volleyball Championship, confirmed that the participating teams will have arrived tomorrow, except for the Syrian team, which informed them of its arrival on Thursday.

The tournament will be held for players born in 2005 at Al Ain Club Hall from August 15 to 25.

The event will witness the participation of 9 teams: the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria.

The technical meeting for the tournament will be held after the arrival of the participating teams.

Al Mansouri said that the UAE University stadiums in Al Ain have been designated for the national teams’ training, and all measures and arrangements have been put in place for their success, to enhance the UAE’s leading position in hosting and organising sporting events.

He added that the championship contributes to empowering Emirati administrative and refereeing cadres and developing their capabilities through participation in managing and organizing international sports championships.

He revealed that 3 hotels have been allocated in Al Ain city to accommodate the teams and referees of the tournament, and that several committees have been appointed to receive the participants at the airports of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, noting that they are awaiting final confirmation of the participation of the Yemeni team.