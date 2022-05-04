Mexico.- There is no doubt that Facebook is present in almost every aspect of life, the vast majority have or have had an account, but few people know How to see who visits your profile on Mark Zuckerberg’s social network.

If you want to learn how to do it, you can’t stop reading the next one complete guide, where we give you the safest method so your personal data is not compromised by using external applications.

The first thing you should know is that We will teach you how to see the HTML code of your Facebook profile personal, there you will be able to know who accessed your account, the problem is that you will not know when.

Guide to know who reviews your FB profile

First you must turn on your computer either desktop or laptop, then open Google Chrome, Edge or your usual browser (works in most), there you must enter the main page of your Facebook, this is done by clicking on your profile picture.

Select the key combination F12 or Control + Shift + Ithe screen will show you the developer tools. After this, enter the source code viewerto do it automatically you can use: Control + U.

Already in the source code press Control + F to select the browser, where you will write “BUDDY_ID”. Each option that begins with the previous term will be a person who has seen your account or content (photos, videos, text posts) on Facebook.

Now comes the best part, how do you know who they are? There are two ways to do it:

The first is to select the code that appears after “BUDDY_ID”, copy it and paste it into a page in your browser after “Facebook.com/”. EXAMPLE: “Facebook.com/xxxxx” (The Xs represent the code).

The second option is to check well after the options with the phrase “BUDDY_ID”, since the name of the user of the American social network appears after some codes.