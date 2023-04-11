Complaints | The queue was moved from child protection to another place: Now one employee is again responsible for a hundred children

Employees of family social work reported their employer to the regional administrative agency.

Central Uusimaa the social workers in the welfare area have together made a report to the Southern Finland Regional Administrative Agency about the plight of families with children in the area.

Child welfare currently has a legal limit on how many clients one social worker can be responsible for. The limit is 35, but will soon tighten to thirty.

Some of the welfare areas are far from the border. In others, the congestion has not so much been relieved as shifted.

In the welfare area of ​​Central Uusimaa, places that are congested are now family social work and assessment of the service needs of families with children. The number of child welfare clients is thus kept more reasonable by making access to child welfare more difficult.

“Our number of clients has grown enormously, one social worker can have 60-100 clients. From that you can calculate how much time you have to see one child per month,” explains the social worker Hanna Vesimäki family social work.

In family social work it is not possible to get to know the families’ situation in sufficient depth. You can’t really talk about systematic work or even working in pairs, which is aimed for in the field.

There are long queues for the support received through family social work, such as family work or neuropsychiatric coaching, even though a larger part of the services is purchased than before. For example, you may have to wait a year or two for a support family.

For family social work Nowadays, a lot of families also end up with, for example, serious violence or substance abuse problems and thus a clear need for actual child protection.

These families also have to wait or are pushed from one employee to another.

That’s why the family social work team notified their employer earlier this year.

“We need more employees and resources for family social work, but also for assessment of service needs and child protection. It would be preventive work if family social work could grant financial support to families and various services would be available more quickly,” says Vesijärvi.

For example, he takes the home service for families with children, which can be obtained free of charge for about a month. Longer periods cost too much for many families’ wallets, even if this kind of help is necessary for many.

Read more: The fees of the well-to-do Jiri Kelonen, who acts as a support family, have been incorrect since January

Read more: More than a hundred children in need of child protection were left without adequate help in Vantaa

Read more: Espoo’s social workers are exhausted because their own offices were taken away from them

Read more: Difficulty complying with the law in welfare areas: In many areas, child welfare workers have too many clients

From the Regional Administration Office it is confirmed that a complaint about this matter has been received at the beginning of February. After this, the supervisory authority has requested an explanation of the matter in the welfare area.