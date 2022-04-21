Al-Ahly won two goals against a goal, in a meeting in which two penalties were awarded to Al-Ahly, the first was recorded and the second was lost, and was accompanied by a case of expulsion in the ranks of the Moroccan team, so that the guests objected to the arbitration performance after the meeting.

Moroccan Raja submitted a complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to the performance of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala in the first leg, especially regarding calculating the first penalty kick from a handball after referring to the video technology.

The Moroccan club’s fans launched campaigns on social media against Kef, Ndala and video referee Mahdi Obeid, in addition to Al-Ahly club, which benefited from the penalty kick that sparked the controversy.

The Raja administration is awaiting an urgent response from the African Union, and the imposition of penalties on Ndala and Obeid, while monitoring the return meeting in a way that ensures that no other arbitration errors affect the team’s progress..

In Egypt, the situation did not differ much with Al-Ahly Club, as it filed a complaint related to the match, but in another direction, as the Red Castle announced in an official statement the complaint of the former Zamalek star and presenter of the White Club channel Khaled Al-Ghandour, with the Supreme Council for Media in Egypt..

In his statement, Al-Ahly stressed “the need for restraint and not to spoil the relationship between the Egyptian club and its Moroccan brother, and to stay away from fanning the masses and provoking strife,” after Al-Ghandour spoke about “Al-Ahly’s courtship of arbitration and the occurrence of injustice in hope.”

investigations

newspaper confirmed “LE 360” The Moroccan, that CAF opened an official investigation into the arbitration performance in the Al-Ahly and Al-Raja meeting in Cairo, in response to the Moroccan complaint.

While the Supreme Media Council in Egypt announced the investigation with Al-Ghandour and his statements, before issuing a decision regarding his media appearance in the coming period in Egypt..

What is happening?

African football critic Hadi Al-Madani said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that Moroccan Raja is pressing CAF to repeat what happened in the 2018 final..

Al-Ahly had won the first leg of the 2018 final against Tunisia’s Esperance in Alexandria with a score, then lost 0-3 in Rades, and between the two confrontations, Esperance filed a complaint against Al-Ahly and the arbitration performance, and exceptional decisions were issued in record time..

Al-Madani added:Esperance got a unique decision to stop Al-Ahly player Walid Azzaro from acting in order to obtain a penalty, and he missed the return match, something that happened for the first time in the history of the tournament, and therefore Raja is pressing for similar gains before the return leg.“.

He continued, “Attempting to inflame the masses will not lead to anything, because security in Morocco is able to counter any attempts to override Al-Ahly club on the field or outside, but please wait for new exceptional decisions from CAF to tip its weight in the meeting next Friday.”“.

There were calls on Moroccan public accounts, for the necessity of mass pressure on the stadium on Al-Ahly club, and the use of laser pens and whistles to annoy and influence the players, in retaliation for what they described as the “arbitration injustice” imposed on their team by going..

However, Raja Club issued disciplinary instructions to its fans, who are expected to attend 35,000 of them at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, in a meeting that football fans on the continent are eagerly awaiting.