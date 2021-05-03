The Local Police of Lorca interposed during the last week 143 complaints for not respecting anti-Covid measures, of which 81 were for failing to comply with the mandatory use of the mask.

The number of mask-related violations it skyrocketed compared to the previous week, when only eight people were reported for going down the street without that element of protection against the virus. Of the total number of complaints, 43 occurred between Saturday and Sunday.

The agents also denounced during the last seven days 14 people for not complying with the allowed number of occupants in vehicles, 14 more for violation of the ordinance of citizen coexistence and seven for meeting of non-cohabiting people. In addition, the Police filed six complaints for violating the curfew, six for consuming alcohol and smoking on public roads and another two for violating confinement.

The agents also broke up a party in a bar over the weekend and they proposed to sanction the person responsible for failing to comply with the capacity of the premises, allowing drinks at the bar and not respecting the closing hours.

The Security Councilor, José Luis Ruiz, reported this Monday that the Local Police services carried out 22 controls in the last week in which they identified 182 people and controlled 283 vehicles.