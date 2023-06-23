Angélica Sánchez Hernandez was, until about 20 days ago, a control judge in the city of Cosamaloapan, in the State of Veracruz. She had been working in justice for 25 years, but a resolution she issued earlier this month has now landed her in jail. In just a few days it has become the most debated dam in all of Mexico. Suspended by the State Judiciary, the judge is accused by the State Prosecutor’s Office of crimes against public faith and influence peddling. Her defense supports the work of the judge during her long career and assures that the “harassment” from the justice system and the state government began after she decided to release a man accused of murder for not having sufficient evidence in court. against her. Sánchez has received the support of dozens of Mexican civil organizations and jurists who denounce her arrest as an violation of judicial independence.

The 57-year-old Sánchez’s nightmare began on August 27 of last year, when he had to try a person who had accusations of being part of organized crime, a man named Itiel Palacios, alias El Compa Playa. The Public Ministry accused him of the homicide of two people in a palenque in April 2018. On that occasion, the judge ruled in favor of linking the detainee to the process for the two murders, according to one of Sánchez’s lawyers, Sofía de Robina. . Faced with this decision, Palacios filed an amparo before a federal judge, who requested that the process be reinstated because invalid evidence collected by the Prosecutor’s Office had been used.

The Palacios case then returned to Sánchez on June 3, who had the order to re-evaluate the link to the process. “Considering her as a judge and based on the study she did,” says the attorney for the Public Defender’s Office, “she no longer had enough evidence to link him and what was appropriate was to release him.” That decision opened the door to a series of accusations against her, headed by Governor Cuitláhuac García (Morena), which began as a liar and ended as corrupt. The state president has assured several times that there are indications that link the judge with Palacios’ defense, but beyond the public accusations he has not shown a single piece of evidence.

People outside the court where the hearing against Judge Angélica Sánchez took place, on June 21. Yerania Rolón Rolón (Dark Room)

On June 5, two days after she ordered the release of Palacios, the judge was arrested in an operation by the Veracruz state police. She was allegedly accused of shooting at the agents. However, the woman later recounted that this had never happened, that the police had taken her to a place where they locked her up for five hours with her head covered, kept her incommunicado, and psychologically tortured her. Furthermore, she assured her, she was forced to fire a firearm to simulate the alleged attack. Within hours, Sánchez was released because there was insufficient evidence against her. This irregular detention was the kick for the Federal Institute of Public Defender to join her defense.

The controversy over Sánchez, a graduate of the Universidad Veracruzana, transcended all national borders. Ten days after that first arrest, when an unidentified National Guard commando arrested him again in a hotel in Mexico City, all the alerts went off. The country began to talk about her, and dozens of civil organizations, jurists, and specialists in the subject condemned the persecution by the political class, specifically Governor García and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, toward her and toward all the judges. The case occurs in the middle of a war that the Mexican government maintains against the judiciary.

In this context, Sánchez underwent a hearing this Wednesday to see if they linked her to the process. The day was marked again by irregularities. On the one hand, the judge did not allow the Public Defender’s Office to represent the judge, arguing that she could not mix public and private defenders. He also did not allow a delegation from the Mexico Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to enter. The hearing was held behind closed doors, despite the guarantee of publicity that exists in Mexico regarding legal proceedings. After several hours, the court decided to link her to the process for the two crimes.

De Robina explains to this newspaper that the accusation for the crime against public faith – which means the falsification of a document – is due to the fact that, among the papers that the judge completed, she entered the amparo number erroneously in one of them. “When you enter the protection, you make a mistake in a number,” says the defender. “The amparo trial that she stated did not correspond to the complainant or the matter,” the Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office defended in a statement on Wednesday. Regarding influence peddling, what he is accused of is having called and emailed the Coahuila prison, where Palacios was detained, to request his release after he decided not to link him to the process. “It was part of making sure that his decisions materialized,” says the lawyer.

One of the most controversial points arose last weekend, when the court gave him a year in pretrial detention for two crimes that are not normally granted this type of measure because they are not considered serious. The judge’s argument has been her lack of roots, since after her first arrest, the police searched for the judge at her home, but did not find her. Her lawyer has explained that she did not dare to return to her house for fear of being arrested and tortured again.

The case has opened a debate on the lack of independence of the Judiciary with respect to the federal and state governments. The lines have been blurred to such an extent that Cuitláhuac García has established himself these days as the maximum defender and spokesperson for the work of the Prosecutor’s Office and the judge handling the Sánchez case. The governor even charged the UN this Thursday for “interference” for wanting to “break with the legality of a free and sovereign country.” Garcia also accused the High Commissioner for Human Rights of “ignoring the Mexican Constitution” for seeking to attend Wednesday’s court hearing. “Her claims to him could have violated a hearing,” he has said.

Jail is within the reach of anyone in Veracruz. At least a dozen opposition politicians to García have been imprisoned in recent years with legal cases riddled with irregularities. There, the technical secretary of the Senate, José Manuel del Río, accused of homicide, was imprisoned and later released. Three former commissioners of the Veracruz Institute for Access to Information also remain in prison for coalition crimes, abuse of authority and improper exercise of public service, accusations they received after making public information that sparked the anger of the state government. The arrests portray the critical situation that exists in a State where there are still people detained for “insulting authority”, a crime invalidated by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

