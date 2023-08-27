Conclusion is from research by the Federal Public Ministry that considers complaints from 2000 to 2021

A survey by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) showed that 9 out of 10 cases of racial injury reported to the Federal Police from 2000 to 2021 were concluded without indictment. The proportion is even higher in cases of racial or religious discrimination and prejudice, with 92%, and in reports of prejudice and discrimination in publications, which reaches 94%. The data were collected by a working group created by the MPF to analyze the issue of racism in federal police activity.

The researchers sought to show the relationship between police training, the composition of forces and the results in confronting these crimes, and the possible racial bias of agents. But some of the information obtained is incomplete: 66% of people detained by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) from 2017 to 2022 did not have their ethnic-racial profile informed, for example. The profile of the 66 people killed by force agents in the period was also not informed, 23 of them in the State of Rio de Janeiro alone.

According to researcher Jacqueline Sinhoreto, from the Federal University of São Carlos, who was part of one of the working subgroups, it is necessary to improve the collection of primary data, as well as the research protocols.

“We propose that protocols and routines be adopted for the collection, storage and availability of data on police actions and the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office has to demand the existence of these protocols. That the investigation protocols of crimes involving racism, racial injury and torture for racial reasons be improved because it seems clear that it has a low capacity to produce evidence and authorship. You have to improve police training and you have to improve operating protocols.”

Despite being a force with the main attribution of patrolling federal roads, in recent years, the PRF has participated in several operations to combat organized crime in Rio de Janeiro. Among them are some of the deadliest in history, such as the one in Vila Cruzeiro, in May 2022, which left 25 dead. In the same month, agents of the corporation in Sergipe killed motorcyclist Genivaldo Santos, who was stopped for driving without a helmet and placed inside a vehicle turned into a gas chamber.

During a seminar held by the MPF to present the data last week, the general director of the PRF, Antônio Fernando Souza Oliveira, assured that the corporation is going through a moment of affirmation of human rights. He also announced that a General Commission on Human Rights has been created within the body’s new structure, which is only awaiting publication to become official.

“The institution considers human rights issues to be extremely and fundamentally important for the institution’s progress. Changing culture and customs takes time, but if we don’t take the first step, we’ll always be waiting without any prospect of change.”

Another subgroup analyzed the training of agents and identified that less than 2.5% of the contents are dedicated to human rights. In the Federal Police, this proportion was only 0.53% from 2019 to 2021, rising to 1.14% in the training of employees of the National Secretariat for Penal Policies, which manages federal prisons, and reaching 2.41% in the case of the Police. Federal Highway.

Even so, while 150 hours are devoted to shooting and weapons classes at the PRF, only 6 are dedicated to human rights. According to road police officer Páris Barbosa, who was part of this subgroup, other content touches the area, such as teaching about crimes that violate human rights, and developing skills for the correct use of force, but it lacks balance.

“There is a discourse that has taken hold within the police forces that human rights are transversal and because they are transversal, there is no need to have a workload because everyone will teach a little about human rights and it is not the reality. And we need to update the curriculum of these subjects in Human Rights so that they work on confronting the institutional reproduction of racism.”

The researchers also identified that the distribution of whites and blacks among federal criminal agents is balanced, but in the Federal Highway Police, while there are more than 7,100 white agents, less than 4,200 are brown and only 308 declare themselves as black. In addition, in the Federal Police, more than 66% of employees in leadership positions are white and only 27.1% are brown or black. The Federal Police was approached to comment on the low rates of indictment for racial crimes, but did not respond until the close of the report.

During the seminar in which the data were presented, delegate Lucas Barros Lessa, representing the corporation, said that, within the organizational transformation project, is the reformulation of police training with the reduction of elements typical of military culture in favor of training more humanistic. The PRF declared that the recommendations presented by the researchers will certainly be considered for the evolution of the agency’s practices, the constant improvement of pedagogical issues and the improvement of the production of data related to its actions.

The Senappen (National Secretariat for Penal Policies) said that it provides employees with courses focused on various topics such as human rights, diversity and gender and that the specific topic of racism is on the radar for the next rounds. The institution was also represented at the seminar by civil servant Adriana Santos Silva. According to her, the department also set up a permanent committee to respect diversity.

With information from Brazil Agency.