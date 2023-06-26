Non-governmental groups that monitor Internet activity denounced a general blocking of access to the main news related to the Wagner mercenary group inside Russian territory, after the short but scandalous rebellion of the paramilitary group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin managed to avoid the worst-case scenario after Wagner’s forces had decided to halt their march on Moscow. However, online monitoring groups report a blockage of information after the brief insurrection.

The Google News system was blocked since the night of last Friday, June 23, by Russia’s largest digital provider of all, Rostelecom, according to the non-profit group NetBlocks, which monitors the use of information and censorship in Internet.

This scenario led to increased confusion and more rumors spread on Russian soil regarding recent events.

Other operators also denounced that the Telegram messaging platform, very popular in Russia, was also the target of an information blockade by the Kremlin and that many of its users were limited in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Rostov.

Putin prioritizes his military campaign in Ukraine

The Russian president assured that his “special military operation” in Ukraine is something he has on his mind, from the moment he gets up to the moment he goes to bed. A statement that he offered on Russian television.

“I dedicate the highest priority to it. I start the day with this and with that I end it. And without a doubt, we are in a position to fulfill all the plans and tasks that we have set for ourselves. This refers both to the defense of the country and to to the special military operation, the economy in general and some of its directions,” said the Russian president.

The president closed by saying that the macroeconomic outlook in the country is “normal” and that inflation points to the lowest data in years, which, in his opinion, presents a “promising future.”







Advance of Ukrainian troops under the framework of the counteroffensive

Meanwhile, on June 25, Ukraine’s spokesman, Serhi Cheverati, said that in the last 24 hours his troops had managed to advance between 600 and 1,000 meters on the southern and northern flanks of the city of Bakhmut.

“The Defense Forces have taken the initiative in the direction of Bakhmut and continue with their assault actions, overcoming the enemy. During the day they have covered between 600 and 1,000 meters on the flanks to the south and north of Bakhmut,” he explained. Cherevati.

International reactions to Wagner’s rebellion

During a particularly tense weekend in the framework of the war, the allies on both sides did not take long to react and contact the main heads of the conflict, Vladimir Putin and Volodímir Zelenski.

Senior Chinese officials commented on the already calm insurgency on Russian soil. “The Chinese side expressed its support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24, and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening unity and further prosperity of Russia.” , read the statement about the meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and top Chinese diplomats.

Previously, Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, also held at least two talks with Putin on Saturday, while seeking a deal with Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. This Sunday, both leaders spoke again by telephone.

On the Ukrainian side, the United Kingdom, Canada and the main ally during these 17 months of war, the United States. US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the situation in Russia, Trudeau’s office said on Sunday.

With just 15 days to go until the @BORN Summit in Vilnius, we are doing everything to ensure that the summit has real content. Strong content. Positive decisions for 🇺🇦 in Vilnius are the only possible positive decisions for our common security in Europe and in the Alliance as a… pic.twitter.com/DLGnVnYoE3 — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) June 25, 2023



“They discussed the evolution of the internal security situation in Russia, noting that they are closely following events and will maintain close engagement with allies and partners,” read the minutes of the meeting of US leaders.

In conversations between Biden and Zelensky, the US president reaffirmed to his counterpart the “unwavering” support of the United States in the conflict.

With EFE, AP and Reuters