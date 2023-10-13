The number of complaints registered for gender violence in the specialized courts of the Region of Murcia decreased by 8.6% in the second quarter of this year, according to the Quarterly Report of the Domestic and Gender Violence Observatory. Despite the decrease in the number of registered complaints, the Region of Murcia continues to be, with 25.5 victims per 10,000 women, above the national average, only behind the Balearic Islands, with a ratio of 31.4.

Of the 1,992 registered victims, 65% have Spanish nationality, while the remaining 35% come from other countries. And 14 of them are minors (12 Spanish and 2 foreign).

73.1% of the complaints received in the courts with jurisdiction over gender violence in the Region were presented by the victim herself at the police station and in another 17.7% the procedure was opened with the report through direct police intervention. The complaints filed by the victim’s entourage were once again much lower in number, barely reaching 3.1% of the total. And the rest, 6%, derive from reports of injuries sent to the court by health centers or assistance services.

The percentage of victims who took advantage of the exemption from the legal obligation to declare increased significantly, 22.7% compared to the same period in 2022, which means that during the second quarter of 2023, 7 out of every one made this decision. 100 female victims in the Region. Of them, 79 were Spanish and 56 had other nationalities.

Between April and June of this year, a total of 440 protection orders were requested from the judicial bodies with jurisdiction over violence against women, 2% more than a year ago. Of them, 364 were adopted, 10.6% more than the same period in 2022.

In 50% of the cases, the relationship (marriage or emotional relationship) was maintained at the time of requesting the protection order from the judicial body. Of the total number of women who requested protection, 5 were minors.

Criminal and civil judicial protection measures



The judicial bodies also agreed, derived from the protection orders and other precautionary measures, a total of 1,573 criminal judicial measures to protect the victims (women and minor children who lived with them). The most frequent were the 300 restraining orders and the prohibition of communication, in 295 cases. In 25 cases the accused was deprived of his liberty and in 46 cases he was ordered to leave the home.

Likewise, the Murcian judicial bodies issued 419 civil precautionary measures for the protection of the woman and minor children while the criminal process is resolved. The most frequent were those related to the provision of food (117) and those related to the allocation of housing (90).

During the second quarter of this year, 94 civil measures were also agreed to suspend the visitation regime with children, guardianship and custody were suspended in 42 cases and parental rights were suspended in 18, as specific measures to protect minors.

90.5% of the sentences were convictions



The total number of sentences handed down for gender violence was 760. Of them, 692 (90.47%) were convictions and 68 (9.53%) were acquittals. The highest percentage of convictions of abusers occurred, as in previous years, in the violence against women courts, with 98.15%. It was in these judicial bodies where, in addition, the number of sentences handed down increased significantly: 550 were notified in the quarter, 100 more than a year ago. For their part, between April and June of this year the juvenile courts prosecuted a minor for crimes of violence against women (a year ago there were 5 minors), on whom measures were imposed.