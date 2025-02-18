02/18/2025



The players of the International CD of Seville-Dos HermanasTeam team that plays in Group X of Third Federation, have denounced on Tuesday, through the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), The serious situation that they are suffering this season “and that directly affects our work as professionals, but above all as people,” according to a statement. A situation that has led to the team, which has had five coaches in five monthscurrently have only 13 field players and two goalkeepers. “We request that urgent measures be taken to alleviate this situation of precariousness and guarantee decent and fair conditions for all members of the workforce that we continue to defend these colors,” they claim.

The template ensures through that statement that since the beginning of the course they have not been able to receive the monthly salary in time and form agreed with Sebastián Sarquissecretary of the club until the month of December, “we are owed two and a half monthly payments, and we do not receive short -term payment guarantees, which is impacting on the well -being of the players not only at the professional level, but also on a personal level And familiar, ”denounces the players of the Sevillian team, which last season competed under the denomination of CD Gerena.

Some template members, as they remember Through AFEthey have had to leave the club for the “precariousness situations” that they have lived, “and others will be forced to follow the same path by not being able to access essential goods, such as food or even transport, since There are players who live more than an hour from the training center ».

To economic difficulties, the workforce adds the Sports instability that drag in the International CD of Seville-two Sisters, which in five months, and for various circumstances, has had five coaches: Lolo Ortiz, Rafael Pérez ‘Padilla’, Manuel Crespo, Diego Tristán and Ricardo García. «We were for a month and a half without one of them being able to sit on the bench, since they had not liquidated the previous one. After the departure of this, we were another month without a coaching staff, taking care of the Scouter (analyst), for their good faith, of the training on a day -to -day basis, ”explain the players.









«In the absence of resources, the Utillero to perform some tasks that had nothing to do with their mission. There are people who, as of February, still do not receive the official club clothes, facing the displacements outside the home with street clothes or each with their own clothing. ”The players add in their note, in which they remember that The thread of hope that was opened in December is ending.

Players march

«At the end of December, the arrival of an advisor to the club, Emilio Blancobegan to lay some positive bases, receiving the players the two monthly payments (October and November) that were owed to us. He was responsible for reinforcing the team, hired a very complete and guarantees coaching staff, and the results began to improve. To our surprise, with a positive dynamic of both sensations and results, and a few days after the closure of the market, a new figure appeared that said it took care of the club, Daniel Morenowhich began to act as secretary and treasurer. This person, without prior notice, discovered the last day of the market to four fundamental players within the workforce, without bringing reinforcements to cover those casualties, ”they say

«After that, a new coach who was fired on the same day of his arrival was hired and now the signing of one more has been formalized. This situation is affecting us at the sports level, with a current and scarce current template in number of players, being a total of 13 field and two goalkeepers, ”they add.

«For all this, we want to express our deepest discomfort for the uncertainty generated by the management carried out by the club from the beginning of the season until today, since we do not have the minimum resources to be able to perform our professional work normally. We demand transparency, seriousness and respect for our trade, since our greatest desire is to continue playing our profession, training and competing every week, but the current situation does not allow us to do so normally, ”concludes the statement of the template of the International CD of Seville -Two sisters.