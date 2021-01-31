Complaints for corruption against Gildo Insfrán accumulate in the Federal JusticeHe is from Formosa. There, councilors, deputies and referents of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) pointed it out as responsible for crimes related to money laundering operations and overpricing in public works.

They join other accusations in recent weeks by the isolation centers used in Formosa amid the Covid-19 pandemic. For the same reason, there are four complaints before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR).

During 25 years Since Gildo Insfrán has been ruling Formosa uninterruptedly, the complaints against him – mostly made by the UCR – are numerous. In provincial headquarters the opposition deputies and councilors they already lost count, “Imagine so many years in front of the provincial administration, with his so particular style”, said one of the advisers of the radical deputy Martin Hernandez.

The attention is, however, placed on a particular jurisdiction: the Federal Justice of Formosa. There, at least 6 complaints were filed for money laundering and corruption in public works, such as also one for alleged illegal espionage. None of the files advanced substantially; some already accumulate more than 7 years since they started.

Regarding the crime of money laundering, an initial complaint was made for the statements of Juan Martinez Rojas made in an interview with the channel Todo Noticias (TN). Then, the Formosan deputy Martín Hernández (UCR) argued that the possible existence of “data and probative elements on an asset laundering operation that would have been repeatedly committed with the complicity of other officials, with the purpose of benefiting with money of illicit origin – bribery or “returns” – of “re-invoicing” (redetermination of prices) of public works contracts in the province of Formosa “.

Some time later, a complaint of similar characteristics was filed in the Federal Justice based in the province, proposing similar maneuvers. It was formulated by the Radical Civic Union.

As of 2016, complaints of corruption accumulated. At the same rate other files were opened linked to Lázaro Báez. Deputy Hernández denounced surcharges in the awarding of routes to Lázaro Báez.

For the bids won on Formosa soil, the former business partner of Cristina Kirchner used the signature “Succession Adelmo Biancalani”. The complaint maintains that the company was in charge of a work organized in three tenders for an initial amount of $ 500,264,450. Báez charged for work he did not do.

The complaint stated that Báez received “significant premiums.” It received another 24-kilometer pavement work that was tendered for $ 70 million and ended up charging $ 109 million. He delivered it four years later.

There was more. The radical referents of the province focused on a file on the acquisition of properties by the Kirchner governor. The Justice was asked to investigate the alleged purchase of 25,000 hectares in Posadas. In real estate transactions, a former Insfrán advisor appeared as a front man when he was president of the Legislature of the Province of Formosa.

“To these rural properties, which I request that VS investigate to determine the origin of the resources used to buy them, urban properties must be added, such as the luxurious apartment in the Torre Le Parc Figueroa Alcorta, located at Av. Presidente Figueroa Alcorta 3535, in the neighborhood of Palermo ”, says the complaint to which he agreed Clarion.

Gildo Insfrán, it was noted in the case under investigation, owns “numerous apartments in the closed neighborhood“ Quartier Las Marías ”on Avenida Mariscal López and Coronel Machuca, Fernando de la Mora, Central department, Republic of Paraguay. In their complaint, the opposition asked that the origin of the funds used by Insfrán be determined, which “clearly come from money laundering operations,” they stressed.

The alleged illegal espionage is another complaint that falls on the governor. It was in 2015 when the “Insfránleaks“, A set of emails that would be part of a” system of reports on the political activity of members of the opposition, leaders of the Wichí community, even journalists, “according to the complaint filed. Nothing progressed too much.

The Federal Court has two courts in Formosa. In one, the magistrate was recently appointed Maria Belén López Macé, appointed by President Alberto Fernández.

It will be the one who has to intervene in both habeas corpus presented by the senator Luis Naidenoff and the councilor Miguel Alfredo Montoya. They denounced that in the government isolation centers operating in the province of Formosa “human rights violations of a constitutional and conventional nature are taking place.”

A boy in an isolation center in Formosa.

This complaint came before the IACHR and there have already been four presentations against Gildo Insfrán, while the Casa Rosada maintained that there is no violation of human rights in Formosa.

That jurisdiction will also have to decide on the case for a millionaire payment to the firm The Old Fund of Alejandro Vandenbroele, designated figurehead of Amado Boudou. Insfrán accused in the file has already been investigated and now it will be the Federal Justice of his province that defines whether or not to prosecute him for that maneuver linked to the Ciccone case.