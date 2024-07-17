After a new video came to light, where a traffic officer for incurring in an abuse of authority to the detriment of the motorcycle driverthe secretary of the City hall He acknowledged that they are already dealing with the issue and that a solution will be found soon, but he also said that they are considering the possibility of having these police officers use webcams to keep them under close surveillance and to stop these types of accusations from continuing.

Roberto Meza He acknowledged that these types of complaints are already becoming recurrent, which is why they want to act accordingly, since the economic improvements that have been made in the salaries of the traffic officers, It is precisely so that they do not fall into this type of practice anymore, but as such it seems that many plan to continue with the same attitudes, they will have to be more energetic in this regard, where it seems that firing these bad elements is a measure that will come soon.