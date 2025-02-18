Complaints in the first sports center that privatized Almeida for excessive charges and for opening without the promised pools

Last Tuesday, thousands of Madrid who had registered as subscribers in the new four -road sports center received an email. They had been waiting for him for months. Some even almost two years. They announced the opening of the Municipal Sports Center for three days, with hardly any time to unsubscribe from other gyms to which they were pointed or to reorganize their daily routines.

Gallery: Tetuán premieres new sports center in four roads

The announcement came by surprise and after many months of delays. The center is the first of the sports center that the Almeida government tendered under the construction and private management formula for 24 years, despite the fact that ownership is municipal. Sportrade, the management company of this center, had been postponing the opening for months: it was first announced for the past fall, then Christmas and, finally, it has occurred this Friday, February 14. “It will be promptly informed weeks in advance,” those responsible for the center had promised, as we have been able to verify, we are Tetuán in several communications sent to the subscribers.

The surprise opening has caused the outrage of numerous people who pointed to this sports center, paying in advance between 35 and 55 euros for the registration and the bracelet that regulates the tickets. Some are registered since May 2023, when the squares began to be marketed. Complaints populate the social networks of the new sports center: “After months of delay it is a shame that you warn of the opening with such little time in advance. You should give flexibility to the people who for whatever reason they cannot start in the gym, ”complained Maria del Mar On Sportrade’s own Instagram hours before opening. His feeling was shared by other users, who have also addressed this newspaper to show their outrage.

“On February 11, the opening for the 14th and, of course, the corresponding payment proportional to the middle of the month without specifying or how much discount do they do since they will not provide all the services,” laments another user, “says another user In the same forum. Their complaint is extended because the two pools and the thermal zone have not yet been launched and will not do so until March 1, a circumstance that was hidden in the official presentation to the media last Wednesday.

A third group of subscribers has shouted in the sky for the services that will be charged as extras to the sports fertilizer of just over 47 euros that the registrations will pay, disciplines that were not part of the general catalog demanded by the Madrid City Council in the Sports offer but that Sportrade added to generate more income. Bootcamp, Cross Training, Calisthenics, Pilates Reformer, Yoga Vinyasa and Reduced Pilates and Yoga groups are some of the classes that lead to paying an extra monthly. “It would be good for all those affected to organize ourselves to complain against this scam,” proposes one of the people outraged by these rates. “We should all put claims in the Madrid City Council, because it is a municipal gym and this is unacceptable,” says another.

More margin for registered and discounts for the lack of pool

Given the complaints generated during the opening, Sportrade prepares some solutions for the most common complaints of its first subscribers. “We understand that it would have been ideal to notify more in advance, but we work to time to open the center as soon as possible, as soon as we meet all the quality and safety requirements,” said company sources consulted by this newspaper. “To minimize the inconvenience, we have maintained the reservations in force up to two months after the opening, giving enough margin so that everyone can enjoy the facilities without losing their place,” they announce for cases of registrations that are already paying other gyms.

Regarding the delay in the opening of the pool, Sportrade explains that they are currently pending the laboratory results that guarantee the “quality and safety” of the aquatic facilities, so they have preferred to initiate activities on March 1. To alleviate the discomfort of the subscribers who feel affected “we will compensate for the days when the pool has not been available, they can communicate it and we will make the corresponding adjustment in the following quota,” add company sources in statements to Somos Tetuán. They will do so, they point out that the sport fertilizer does not differentiate between pool and other facilities, “so we do not know who exclusively use the pool.”





They also explain from Sportrade the extra payment to the sport fertilizer, which includes – they remember – all general activities without any additional cost: “We also offer extra rates for those users who seek more specialized services or kinds of small groups.” This supplement – adds – is “contemplated within public prices” and with it users can access up to five extra activities and choose between “hundreds of weekly options.”

However, given the complaints of some users to whom, for example, the opening schedule does not fit for opening “too late” for them, the managers of the Municipal Sports Center point out that they respect these decisions and explain that “those who wish to process the Low can do it without additional cost, either by sending an email to [email protected] or in person at our facilities. ” And they add that the priority of the company “is the satisfaction and trust of the users.”

11,000 fertilizers and number of limited places

The new facilities of the CDM four roads are of a municipal nature and, therefore, are marketed under prices marked by the Madrid City Council, despite the exploitation being private. Sportrade has not offered figures for the sale of said fertilizers, although company sources do indicate that the sales rate places them “very close to completing the initial quota.” They also indicate being “very happy with the great reception that the center has had.” And they report that as the opening date has approached, the rhythm of sale of fertilizers and reserves has increased “considerably.”

Mayor Almeida said last Wednesday during his visit to the facilities that had sold 7,000 of the 11,000 fertilizers available. The distribution of the type of payments is an unknown, but the municipal contest that was awarded the management company established the following proportion: 45% should be family fertilizers, while 30% would be adult Madrid sports fertilizers. The payable fertilizers must represent 10% of the total for each one, depending on the established conditions, while the fertilizer Madrid weekend is 4% and the Madrid sport fertilizer would only reach 1%.





The type of fertilizers that would be offered in four roads has been another complaints of the people who registered months ago. Like its schedules. “They told us that when the opening approached we would tell us what fertilizers were available, but we signed a contract in which it did not appear what kind of fertilizer apply us,” complains one of the pre -registered before the inauguration. “We don’t know what they will charge us,” he adds.

Almeida opens the Tetuán Sports Center that returned the privatizations of Pools to Madrid



The prices for each of the fertilizer modalities are marked by the Consistory every year. The relative (for three members) costs 81.40 euros, the adult 47.45 euros, the young man (up to 26 years) 38 euros and the elderly is lowered up to 14.25 euros. The commercializations for this last type of fertilizer, the cheapest of all, have caused problems in other sports centers managed by private companies, such as in the nearby GOFIT of Vallehermoso.