The courts of the Region of Murcia registered up to 373 complaints last year, more than one every day on average. This figure, included in the annual report carried out by the citizen service unit of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), represents an increase of 33.2% compared to the previous year, the second highest increase registered at the national level -only surpassed by that of La Rioja, with 96.1% more complaints-. This increase in the discontent of citizens and legal operators is noticeable in a year marked by the recovery of the administration of justice after the ‘impasse’ caused by the pandemic and by the increase in litigation and response times in the bodies region of.

In these data, compiled by the Judiciary, it is not yet possible to glimpse, however, the effects of the successive strikes that have been gripping the courts for months -first that of the lawyers of the administration of justice and currently that of the civil servants, in ‘stand by’ until the conformation of a new Government-.

The Community has been registering a gradual increase in the number of complaints registered by the Judiciary for some years. A rebound that has come to destroy an improvement in the figures that was noted from 2012, when the maximum levels of complaints were reached, exceeding five thousand. After this record, the Murcian justice system registered in 2018 a minimum number of 219 claims that began to grow again to 373 complaints last year.

This number places the Region as the eighth community with the highest absolute number of claims, surpassed by Andalusia (2,277); Madrid (2,160); Catalonia (1,805); Valencian Community (1,093); Canary Islands (725); Galicia (518); and Castilla-La Mancha (448). Behind the Region are other autonomies, with claims figures light years from those registered in the Region, such as Cantabria (53), La Rioja (51) and Navarra (47). At the national level, the CGPJ citizen service unit registered up to 14,712 claims, 0.46% less than just a year before.

The bulk of the claims that were filed last year in the courts of the Region pointed to the need for a more agile and technologically advanced justice (172) and the relevance of a more attentive justice (115), according to the Superior Court itself. of Justice (TSJ) in its annual report. Another 44 complaints made clear their disagreement with a judicial resolution and 29 made ugly the way of carrying out the proceedings. Another 13 writings, according to the report, were unclassifiable or were not related to the administration.

Much less frequent were complaints related to immigration (1), protection of personal data (1) or measures against covid (1). Another six writings, as reflected in the TSJ report, pursued the search for information.

The courts of First Instance and Instruction lead, as in past years, the list of the bodies most affected by these claims, followed by those of First Instance. These two bodies account for more than 66% of all complaints, according to the report. Criminal courts, civil registries and Social bodies are the next to appear on the list. A much lower incidence of claims is accumulated by commercial bodies, the central Civil Registry or the contentious-administrative courts, which do not even reach 1% of the complaints.