Complaints In Finland, considerably few murders have been uncovered – is an investigation into possible police pressure and an erroneous death sentence now beginning?

In the summer of 2014, a young woman was strangled in Ilola, Vantaa. A complaint has now been lodged with the Parliamentary Ombudsman about whether the police put pressure on the auditees.

Parliamentary a complaint has been lodged with the Ombudsman strongly criticizing the Eastern Uusimaa police investigation into a homicide in 2014. The case concerns whether a conviction for a homicide was handed down by the right person.

The victim was strangled in Ilola, Vantaa with a shoelace in July 2014. In 2016, the Helsinki Court of Appeal convicted a young woman of murder Ari Pekka Höltän.

The motive was the court of appeal’s dispute over the theft of drugs.

The police In addition to the criticism of the operation, it also appears that the conclusions of the Helsinki Court of Appeal did not appear to be based on all relevant material. In its judgment, the Court of Appeal drew conclusions from the police observation image instead of the original laboratory statements.

Helsingin Sanomat has seen a laboratory statement based on which another person’s DNA was found in the victim’s fingernails. According to the statement, a nail was found with blood and a DNA tag that suited the other man instead of the convicted person. A small amount of the victim’s own DNA was also found under the nail.

The victim’s DNA was also found on other nails. In addition, a mixture was found in some of the nails that matched the DNA tags of both the victim and the other man. There was blood on several nails.

From the observational image mentioned in the conclusions of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, the court failed to identify where the DNA tags were stored from the victim’s hands.

In the beginning Yle’s MOT raised Ilola’s homicide raised again in February. It was an investigative case project in which the editorial board had gone through the investigation and trial of the case and interviewed legal scholars.

Among other things, a docent in forensic psychology Julia Korkman as well as crimeand Professor of Procedural Law Matti Tolvanen criticize the police investigation in Yle’s articles.

On the basis of the material, the jurists considered that the key hearing of the case would have been pressured and he would also have had a motive to speak untrue during the interrogation. The woman had told the district court and the preliminary investigation that she saw Höltä strangling the victim.

The woman tried to change her story in the Court of Appeal, but the court believed the pre-trial and district version. It is typical that in criminal cases, the stories change along the way for various reasons.

Taposta convicted Hölttä and his assistants are now seeking to pursue the matter in various official proceedings.

In a complaint to the Parliamentary Ombudsman, Höltä’s assistant has asked the Ombudsman to investigate the correctness of the police’s actions, in addition to which the duo intends to seek the annulment of the verdict in the Supreme Court. In a complaint to the Ombudsman, Mr Hölttä and his assistants allege that the police acted incorrectly several times during the inquiry.

Based on the complaint, the biggest mistakes occurred in the interrogation of the key witness. It was about a woman who talked about strangulation.

Complaint conveys the impression that the story of the now deceased woman would have arisen from various inputs from the police and outright pressure.

“First, the police have brought [naiselle] knowledge of the instrument used in the offense before [nainen] has itself said this, ”the complaint says.

The complaint also alleges that the police misrepresented that other interrogators had spoken to her, that is, told of aggravating information about the woman.

“So the police clearly put pressure on them with false information [naista] to amend its report, ”the complaint reads.

The complaint alleges that the woman made her report to Hölten aggravated precisely as a result of police action.

According to the complaint, the interrogators also provided the interrogators with questionable information about, for example, the time of the victim’s death, and the police put Höltä in the back of the police car with another person. In that situation, the person in question passed incorrect information about the events to Höltä, the complaint says.

Hölttä has served a prison sentence for years, according to his own account, innocent. In 2016, Höltä’s sentence for murder and aggravated drug offense resulted in a total of 10 years and 5 months in prison.

He intends to justify the need for the judgment to be set aside by the actions of the police and a laboratory statement on which the findings of the Court of Appeal are not directly based.

None of the parties had formally designated those statements as evidence before the Court of Appeal. However, according to the judgment, Hölttä argued in court that another person’s DNA had been found under the victim’s fingernails, the instrument and the victim’s wrists.

Based on the laboratory statement, the points of the DNA samples taken from the victim’s hands are identifiable, but the right of appeal ends with a different result from the observational image. The district court had identified the findings.

Generally the appellate court ruled that finding another person’s dna in the victim’s hands was understandable because the person who submitted the dna’s findings had psoriasis and had reportedly both hugged the victim and moved him dead.

The victim was also strangled with that person’s shoelace, which, according to the Court of Appeal, explained the owner’s DNA found in the shoelace.

Still, the district court had held that Hölttää could not be convicted of the act, but the Court of Appeal came to a different position. Höltä’s DNA was not found in laboratory tests in the instrument or in the victim’s hands.

Lawyer Markku Fredman has raised previously featured in Helsingin Sanomatthat so-called legal murders have been revealed in Finland in questionable numbers compared to Sweden, for example. Fredman has also addressed murders in the Handbook of the Criminal Attorney.

A suicide is a conviction of a person for an act he or she has not committed.

Fredman points out that outside Finland, murders have often begun to be resolved as a result of the work of investigative journalists.

“After all, journalists investigating in Sweden have been able to investigate the murders to a large extent in a way that has been opened up by journalists,” he says.

Fredman finds it suspicious if the system is considered in Finland to be such that judges never make mistakes. He also flags for transparency in cases where court decisions have had to be re-evaluated.

One of the problems he considers is that the Supreme Court does not provide more active information on criminal convictions.

Fredmanilla there is no role in Höltä’s story. However, he considers risky situations in which the police take on the role of witnesses for some possible factors and witnesses for some.

People can have a variety of reasons to get rid of an awkward situation, which is why the reports of such a person about the findings may not be reliable, Fredman says.

He takes as an example a situation where there would be three people in a room. One of them would have died in the morning, another would say he was extinguished and a third would say he saw how extinct he said he killed the victim.

“What guarantees is there that this one who claims to have seen the act has not invented this on his own for the sole purpose of not being prosecuted?”

The point is that the police should keep the various lines of investigation open for as long as possible. When evaluating the evidence, in turn, it is important to weigh which factors may reduce the reliability of what is being heard or reset the display value of the entire report.