Those affected ask the City Council for guarantees that only remains of agricultural pruning will be treated in the facilities
The construction of a composting plant in the area of Venta del Olivo, in Cieza, has sparked controversy among residents who own country houses or land under production in this area. To express their concern, those affected staged a rally to ask the City Council for more information about the project, whose
#Complaints #neighbors #environmentalists #Venta #del #Olivo #waste #plant
Leave a Reply