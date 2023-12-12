Complaints | Friends of Malmi Airport appealed against the decision of the Helsinki Administrative Court

The administrative court rejected the previous appeal of the friends of Malmi airport in a case related to the municipal initiative about the airport's future.

Ore the Friends of the Airport Association is applying to the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) for permission to appeal the decisions of the Helsinki Administrative Court and the Helsinki City Council.

The complaint is related to the rejection of the municipal referendum initiative on the future of Malmi Airport. The Malmi Airport Association demands that the Supreme Court return the case to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

Association justifies its demand by the fact that, in its opinion, mistakes were made in the handling of the case. According to it, the city councilors of Helsinki have been given incorrect and even false information about the matter.

Malmi airport has, for example, been allegedly withdrawn from aviation use, even though it has been temporarily closed, the friends of Malmi airport state in their complaint to KHO. The association reminds that Helsinki-Malmi is still officially an airport.

Helsinki In November, the Administrative Court rejected the appeal of the friends of Malmi Airport, which concerned the Helsinki City Council's decision on the referendum initiative. Council rejected initiative in 2021.

Friends of Malmi Airport would like Malmi Airport to remain in aviation use. The city of Helsinki, on the other hand, plans to build apartments in the area, among other things.