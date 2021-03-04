Giving classes inside containers has been common for three years at IES Manuel Tárraga Escribano. They arrived at the Secondary school with the same pretext that the prefabricated classrooms arrive at the rest of the schools: as a specific measure, although afterwards it lasts for years. The parents of the students are already upset, because the “temporary solution” has become stable, and with unfavorable conditions for learning.

“They cannot have proper air conditioning, neither in the prefabricated classrooms nor in the center, since the electrical installation has no capacity”, explains the president of the Association of Mothers and Parents of Students, Rosa Munuera. Given the complaints of the parents, the center provided some heaters, which did not finish fulfilling their function. “The same thing happens in summer, that the heat makes the stay in the classrooms unbearable, both inside the building and in the prefabricated classrooms”, affirms the representative of the Ampa of the institute.

They have already had to fight, even with a student strike, to have the fiber cement roofs removed, which were finally removed last year. Now they hope that it will not be so long before they remove the containers that supply the space of the classrooms in this institute.

According to the Ministry of Education, “they cannot be considered ‘sheet metal containers’ because they are approved for the use of people by current legislation.” On the other hand, it announces that “in the budgets provided by the Ministry of Education and Culture for this year, the tender for the expansion of the center for the Aquaculture cycle is included.” Education states that “heads of the Community Technical Unit have visited the institute in order to study the possibility of an extension and to install an air conditioning system.” However, the Ministry does not record any request to review the electrical installation due to failure or poor performance.

Departure security



Another problem that worries Ampa is the safety of the students when leaving the institute. With about a thousand students, “the security measures that are supposed to be followed inside, stop working, because they crowd without order on the narrow sidewalks,” says the president of the Ampa. They requested the intervention of the municipal police to order traffic in the hours of departure from the center, which is located in an industrial area and with heavy truck traffic.

The Police Councilor, Angela Gaona, assures that “we are studying the best formula to guarantee the protection of students.” It has already sent two patrols during the last week and has proposed to the center that it stagger the departure time of the minors. The City Council also proposes to prevent the parking of vehicles in the four spaces closest to the center door. The mayor points out that “it is very difficult to cut off traffic on this street because it is the only exit for workers and vehicles from factories in this area.”