Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, two players from the French rugby team, are accused of alleged sexual abuse crimes against an Argentine woman of almost 40 years old. This was during a tour of their country in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Both are under arrest and face a possible sentence of up to 20 years. The defense claims that it was consensual, while the lawyer of the alleged victim stressed that the two young men did not allow her to leave when she asked. The Federation described the case as “terrible” and “a blow to the head.”

