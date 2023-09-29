The one who has begun to cloud the outlook is the president of Morena in Sinaloa, Merary Villegas, we say this because there is annoyance from many advisors and party members against her for not being included in Claudia Sheinbaum’s events, for example , federal representative Yadira Marcos and her team were excluded.

The list goes on, they tell us that the local deputies of Morena, Almendra Negrete and Pedro Lobo have denounced political violence, threats and omissions on the part of Merary Villegas in the latest events and forums of the party. By the way, they are already preparing a complaint against the president of Morena in Sinaloa before the Honor and Justice Commission.

Another stripe to the tiger would say the classic, Merary Villegas got into a fight with none other than Liliana Rodríguez, the coordinator in Sinaloa of Claudia Sheinbaum, the information we have is that she hindered the organization of the events of the last tour on Saturday in Culiacán. Furthermore, she would have even “grilled” for Rodríguez to be removed from coordination in the State.

The last front that the president of Morena opened in Sinaloa was for having received Vicente Pico Orduño in the Executive Committee, worse still, she practically appointed him as coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation of El Fuerte, completely ignoring the mayor of said municipality, Gildardo Leyva, who by the way aspires to re-election in 2024.

The “rain” of complaints against Merary Villegas leaves her in a very bad position in the Morena leadership in Sinaloa, but we believe that the most serious thing is that all this generates strong internal conflicts, there is discomfort in the militancy and councilors who have been excluded, everything Due to political errors and the president’s lack of professionalism, we will see how far they let this problem grow or if a “shake” comes, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. For the celebration of the 492nd Anniversary of Culiacán today there will be a full agenda, at 7:00 p.m. there will be the commemorative mass in the Cathedral, at 8:15 p.m. the mañanitas and the traditional cake in the Municipal Palace. There will be a video mapping projection on the façade of the City Hall building and the Odelier concert at 8:30 p.m.

Also during the day a children’s contest will be held at the MIA theater; syndicate expo with gastronomic samples; folklore gala; presentation of the book “Estampas Sinaloenses” by Rosendo Romero; soccer, basketball and volleyball tournament; and the “Santanas Experience” musical show.

It is important to highlight that from yesterday until next Sunday the section of Álvaro Obregón Avenue from Antonio Rosales Street to Mariano Escobedo will remain closed due to the celebrations of the 492nd Anniversary of Culiacán. There will be truck routes available until 10:30 p.m.

Diary. Today at 9:30 a.m. the general director of Cobaes, Santiago Inzunza, will be leading the press conference “Implementation of the New Common Curricular Framework in Higher Secondary Education.” The event will be at the Rosales Cultural Center, behind the Cobaes 26 campus in downtown Culiacán. We talk to you about the details.

Political memory. “Handling silence is more difficult than handling words”: Georges Clemenceau.

