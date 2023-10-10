UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, calls for a truce and respect for humanitarian rights in Gaza

The Secretary-General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres, said on Monday (9.Oct.2023) that the war between Israel and Palestine has “unprecedented developments”. He said he understood the complaints of both parties, but asked for a truce.

“Let me begin by repeating my total condemnation of the abhorrent attacks by Hamas and others on Israeli towns and villages on the outskirts of Gaza, which have left more than 800 Israelis dead and more than 2,500 injured”, Guterres told journalists at the UN headquarters in New York, after a meeting with the organization’s leaders.

“I recognize the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people. But nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, mutilation and abduction of civilians. I reiterate my call to immediately cease these attacks and release all hostages”, he added.

The Israelis, in turn, responded to the Hamas offensive with airstrikes, which also became a cause for concern for the UN. “I am deeply alarmed by reports of more than 500 Palestinians – including women and children – killed in Gaza and more than 3,000 injured. Unfortunately, these numbers increase by the minute as Israeli operations continue”, said Guterres.

“While recognizing Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law”, he warned, highlighting the need to protect civilians.

He cited reports of Israeli bombings on health facilities in Gaza, residential buildings, a mosque and two schools, which served as shelters for people displaced by the conflict.

“I urge all parties and relevant parties to allow the United Nations access to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and defenseless in the Gaza Strip. I call on the international community to mobilize immediate humanitarian support for this effort“, continued.

“Israel must see its legitimate security needs materialized. And the Palestinians must see a clear prospect for the establishment of their own state realized”, said Guterres.

“Only a negotiated peace, which satisfies the legitimate national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis, (…) can bring lasting peace and long-term stability”, he concluded.

