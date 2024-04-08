Monday, April 8, 2024, 11:05 p.m.











The dumping of debris and garbage on the slopes of the Orihuela mountain range and Mount San Miguel is one of those many problems of lack of civility that have been going on for a long time and have a difficult solution. But they become more evident and alarming when they are located a few meters from emblematic places such as the historic center of Oriola.

An illegal waste dump continues to grow halfway up the steep slope towards the Diocesan Seminary. At the first bend, where you can take the detour towards the Pozo de Cremós and the stairs that go down to the Rubalcava Palace, enormous quantities of remains of work have been piled up down the slope. Who knows, fueled by some van that comes to make the evidence of some domestic botch disappear.

Shanties and drinking



The accumulation of garbage reaches such a magnitude that it piles up next to the walls of the backyards of some buildings that face Francisco Díe Street and some substandard housing in the Triana neighborhood. Neighbor complaints are increasing. There is only a group of stray cats roaming there, which will, however, keep the presence of rodents at bay.

The City Council, when asked by this newspaper, states that it is aware of its existence. The government team suspects that it may come from the collapse of an abandoned house that ended up collapsing as a result of those large avenues of water and stones that fell down the steep ravines of Mount San Miguel during the DANA of 2019. And in this This point is where the fine line is crossed between two problems, that of dumping and that of the illegal construction of houses or shacks. Also the bottles.

The presence of clandestine dumps and garbage dumps has become a problem for citizens and a headache for the authorities, who have to allocate more means and economic resources to try to remedy the accumulation of waste.