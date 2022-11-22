The neighborhood Federation criticizes that the delays have become “generalized”, because the Management refuses to cover the places of the doctors
José Solano, a 58-year-old resident of Los Dolores, has had an inflamed eye for several days. Last Thursday he called his health center and they gave him an appointment with his family doctor for December 7th. His surprise was enormous when he verified that it was not a joke and that despite the problem in his eyesight, he still had to wait 19
#Complaints #growing #Cartagena #health #centers #waiting #weeks #doctor
Leave a Reply