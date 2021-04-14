A large number of people who were supposed to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, most of them older adults, he learned in the last hours of the cancellation of your turn. Others were not directly notified. For what there was complaints and signs of discomfort in some vaccination centers of the City and on social networks.

As reported by Todo Noticias, one of the venues where this situation occurred was at the San Lorenzo club, in Boedo, where many people could not be vaccinated because the official communication about the cancellation failed – or it arrived at the last minute. And they had to go home without receiving the dose.

Indeed, sources from the City Government confirmed this problem and explained that “shifts are being suspended for the second doses of the Covishield vaccine, “which was initially used in those over 80 years of age.

Problems with vaccination in older adults. Photo: Xinhua

This modification responds mainly to the national government’s strategy of postponing the second doses and vaccinate more people with the first, given the advance of the second wave and the lack of immunizations that the country has.

Anyway, the Buenos Aires spokesmen denied communication problems and said that the cancellation of the shifts was sent “by the same means” for which the appointments were confirmed. That is, by mail, WhatsApp and / or text messages.

“The only vaccine for which second doses are being applied is the Sputnik V, since the second component is different from the first. Health personnel are prioritized and the stipulated date for reinforcement is respected. And some batches include those over 65 who have received the first component, “they added from the City.

The combo of irregularities, lack of vaccines and uncertainty had already been experienced two weeks ago at the Monumental stadium, when the operation was altered due to lack of doses of Sinopharm. On that occasion, more than 50 health professionals were summoned for the second dose and, upon arrival, they found that there were none.

“I came to get vaccinated, he had to give me the second dose. They made us wait and they told us that there was a shortage. They told us it was a logistics problem, so we have to wait for the reassignment of the shift,” a psychologist had said at the door from the stadium, interviewed by Todo Noticias.

“It appears to them canceled in the system, but it did not reach us. In fact, we received three confirmations ”, added the professional.

In the midst of the difficulty in obtaining vaccines against the coronavirus, the Federal Health Council issued at the end of March the recommendation to postpone for three months the second doses of the vaccines, in order to cover with a first dose the largest possible amount of people. However, the measure has scientific support for now only with the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine.

“After three months of the first dose, it is suggested to apply the second dose in a staggered manner, sequentially prioritizing the population with the highest risk of severe disease (over 60 and people between 18 and 59 years with risk factors) to complete the scheme “, they had pointed out from the Presidency.

