“X did not inform its users in advance that their personal data was being used to train its artificial intelligence technology (Grok),” the Vienna-based NGO wrote.

Noyb, an anti-tech giants group, has asked local EU regulators to take “emergency action” on the issue, saying “most people seem to have discovered the new default setting” thanks to a user message on July 26.

The organization has filed complaints in Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, to force the social network to respect the rights of its more than 60 million users in Europe.

Noyb has taken note of the announcement that the platform, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has suspended the use of personal data following an agreement reached with the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), which acts on behalf of the European Union.

But it called for a “full investigation” to “ensure that Twitter (the former name of X) fully respects” the GDPR rules that require internet users to consent to the use of their personal data.

“It seems that the Data Protection Commissioner did not question the legality of the process itself… and does not address the core of the problem,” said Max Schrems, director of Noyb, in statements reported by the organization.

NOYB, which stands for “None of your business,” has previously filed numerous complaints against internet giants.

A previous complaint filed by Noyb against Meta, the US giant, resulted in “administrative fines exceeding 1.5 billion euros.”

The group, which owns Facebook and Instagram in particular and has been the target of complaints from Noyb in 11 European countries, was forced to suspend its project in June to use its users’ personal data in an artificial intelligence program.