According to ANS, August was the month with the highest number of complaints, with 36,799; total for the year exceeded 292 thousand

Complaints from health plan users grew 49.7% in the first 10 months of 2023 and totaled 292 thousand. The data were disclosed this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023) by ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency). Here's the complete of the bulletin (PDF – 3 MB).

According to the regulatory agency, the number of assistance and non-assistance complaints in 2023 surpassed the previous 3 years in all months of the year and reached its highest level in August, with 36,799 notifications from health plan users. Complaints regarding plan assistance accounted for 82.7% of notifications registered by ANS until October.

ANS data allows us to calculate the General Complaint Index, which increases depending on user dissatisfaction. According to the agency, health care plans had 55.1 complaints for every 100,000 beneficiaries. This proportion was:

24.1 in 2020;

30.2 in 2021; It is

36.8 in 2022.

The exclusively dental plans had an average of 1.3 complaints for the same number of beneficiaries in the first 10 months of 2023 and similar proportions in previous years.

MORE BENEFICIARIES

The ANS Supplementary Health Panorama Bulletin shows that health plans had 50.9 million users of medical assistance and 32.2 million customers of exclusively dental plans in October this year – an increase of 1.9% compared to October 2022.

According to ANS, only corporate collective plans showed positive growth (3.57%), while individual plans recorded a negative change (-1.30%), as did collective membership plans (-2.44%).

The ANS also reported in the new edition of the bulletin that, in the last 5 years, of the more than 11 million annual hospitalizations within the SUS, around 1.6% occurred in patients covered by private health plans with medical assistance.

Outpatient care totaled, on average, 26.6 million annual procedures in the SUS, of which 4.3% were identified as provided to beneficiaries.

With information from Brazil Agency