According to former employees, the political party Forum for Democracy had an intimidating, toxic and unsafe working atmosphere for years. Former FvD members who spoke negatively about the party were threatened with a sky-high fine of up to 170,000 euros. But there are testimonies of a sex film, alcohol, intimidation and racism. ,,Baudet lost himself several times through drinking”.
