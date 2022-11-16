Neiva celebrates the passage to the final of the promotion tournament, in which, once again, Atletico Huila will face the Boyaca Chico for the first title and the first place in A for 2023. However, their stadium continues to give people something to talk about, for the worse.

The stage court, although optically it looked in good condition in the semi-annual final, had some very noticeable holes. And there was one, especially, that ended up affecting the development of the game. He was at the penalty point of the north arc.

That goal, in addition, was the one chosen by the central referee of the final, Carlos Betancur, for the tiebreaker from the penalty spot, after Huila defeated Quindío in 90 minutes, with a goal by Andrés Amaya.

The discomfort of the collectors in the tiebreaker was evident: they had to put their supporting foot inside the hole at the penalty spot. However, only two missed, both from Chicó: one threw it out and the other was saved by goalkeeper Jhon Figueroa.

A tragedy in which no one responsible paid

But that of the penalty spot is the worst of the evils of a stadium that, in its stands, has been abandoned for more than six years. On August 19, 2016, a concrete plate fell on the western grandstand of Plazas Alcid, on top of several workers who were working on the stage remodeling works.

Tragedy at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium.

As a consequence of this action, four workers died and another ten were injured. The investigations did not bring any consequences. On March 14, 2021, the case against the Estadio 2014 consortium expired and there was no conviction, despite the fact that there was a process for manslaughter.

The stadium works have been abandoned since then, although two mayors have already passed, Rodrigo Lara and Gorky Muñoz, and the capacity of the stage was limited to 1,500 spectators. Only the eastern and northern stands are enabled.

