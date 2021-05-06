ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Corona pandemic: The Federal Constitutional Court rejects urgent motions against the night curfew. Karl Lauterbach thinks that’s good.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : From a 7-day incidence of 100, one applies regionally night curfew.

From a 7-day incidence of 100, one applies regionally Among other things, the FDP has lodged a constitutional complaint against it. The Federal Constitutional Court rejected urgent motions against the Federal corona emergency brake on May 5th.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach welcomes this step.

Munich / Karlsruhe – You are coming: The relaxation and relief for vaccinated people in the coronavirus pandemic. From May 8, these should take effect in Germany, if the Federal Council agrees. Among other things, the curfew should no longer apply to the population group in question. Regional seven-day incidence or not.

Corona emergency brake in Germany: Constitutional court makes first decision on curfew

For all others, the following applies: If the value is constant and over 100 for several days in a row, nocturnal exit restrictions apply between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It was only on Wednesday (May 5) that the Federal Constitutional Court (BVerfG) rejected urgent motions with which a complaint against this measure of the federal emergency brake had been lodged.

However, this did not decide that the exit restriction was compatible with the Basic Law. This will still be examined in the main proceedings.

Corona: Constitutional court rejects urgent requests for curfew – Karl Lauterbach thinks that is good

Among other things, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach was relieved by the first decision from Karlsruhe. “Of course, the main proceedings are still pending. But I believe that a similar result will come out in the main proceedings, “said the epidemiologist and member of the German Bundestag for ARD:” So I’m very happy that we obviously did a good job here. Anything else would have destroyed a lot of trust in our politics, the politics of the federal government and also of parliament. “

Nobody made it easy for themselves, not even me.

It was clear to us from the outset that the curfew would intervene deeply in living conditions, and that was not decided lightly. We must not forget: Even now, between 200 and 300 people die every day. In principle, this is a human catastrophe, ”Lauterbach continued. “Such a drastic encroachment on people’s freedoms must be carefully considered and well founded. Nobody made it easy for himself, not even me. “

Corona emergency brake in Germany: Further criticism of the night curfew

There is still criticism of the measure of the Corona emergency brake, especially from the FDP. The deputy chairman of the parliamentary group, Michael Theurer, wrote on Twitter: “Important: no decision on the matter! Quote: ‘This does not mean that the exit restriction is compatible with the Basic Law.’ Now have to wait for the main proceedings … “

There can be no doubt that curfews are a serious and lasting encroachment on fundamental rights, Ulrich Schellenberg, member of the executive committee of the German Lawyers’ Association, told the newspapers Funke media group: “Particularly with a view to the sometimes heated public discussions, more precise specifications from Karlsruhe would have been helpful.”

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Covid 19 case numbers relax a little

The federal emergency brake applies for a limited time until the end of June at the latest. The number of Covid-19 cases is currently easing somewhat, while vaccinations against the coronavirus are now making good progress in Germany. Thus, in the best case scenario, the relevant seven-day incidence could be permanently undercut in many places. (pm)