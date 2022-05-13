Three former employees of 33-year-old Rafaela have gone to the integrity committee of D66, makes NRC from confidential documents. They upheld their complaints. Rafaela would not agree with the conclusions and, according to NRC to leave the party. On Sunday, when D66 talks to members about its handling of affairs such as the #MeToo case involving party prominent Frans van Drimmelen, the issue that has so far been kept private would also be discussed.

Rafaela’s troubled relationship with some of her employees has also driven a wedge between her and In ‘t Veld, insiders say. The Brussels veteran In ‘t Veld helped Rafaela to get into the European Parliament with preferential votes in 2019, but the two then hardly got together.

Rafaela has now officially terminated the collaboration. As a result, for example, the two can no longer share staff and an employee had to leave.

